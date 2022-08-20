PhysicsWallah Edtech Unicorn Purchases an Edtech Startup FreeCo, that Clears up Doubts.

Physics Wallah (PW), an educational technology unicorn, has acquired ed-tech startup FreeCo to improve its current services and offer students enhanced learning opportunities by adding more sophisticated features to the PW platform.

The teams at PW and FreeCo will collaborate on this development’s content library to ensure effective resource management and academic oversight. PW will hire 15 members of the FreeCo team and use their expertise to innovate its current doubt-solving solutions.

In an official statement, PW stated that the agreement intends to increase educational accessibility while lowering the difficulty for pupils, assisting them in passing competitive tests.

FreeCo is an edtech business that manages resources and clarifies questions. The platform’s goal is to assist students and improve their learning experiences by offering content services including text solutions, online tutoring, pen tab video solutions, interactive panel video solutions, and textbook solutions using automation.

Additionally, BYJU’S, Unacademy, Brainly, Doubtnut, Toppr, Acadecraft, Numerade, and Melvano are among the edtech firms for which it has provided services.

We are confident in changing our current learning pedagogies and providing superior learning solutions to aspirants thanks to FreeCo’s competence in the ed-tech field. According to Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PW, “We want to simplify learning for students utilising cutting-edge tools and technology, making it more accessible and learner-oriented.”

PW raised $100 million in its initial round of funding from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion, making it India’s 101st unicorn in June 2022.

With the opening of “PW Vidyapeeths” in six locations, including Kota and Delhi, it has already entered the offline market. Additional such facilities are planned. Additionally, it offers hybrid programmes, known as Pathshalas, in 22 Indian cities, serving more than 10 lakh students.

The company attracted the interest of Mumbai-based production company About Films in July 2022 for a six-episode web series on the startup and the journey of its CEO and founder Alakh Pandey.