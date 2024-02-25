Concerns about deepfake technology have surfaced once more as well-known figures such as Piers Morgan, Oprah Winfrey, and Nigella Lawson are caught inadvertently endorsing a contentious self-help programme in a misleading commercial. This instance highlights the possible risks associated with deepfake manipulation, which can lead to misinformation and financial exploitation not just for celebrities but also for the gullible public.

Credits: BBC

The Deceptive Advertisements:

The controversy revolves around a now-removed YouTube advertisement promoting a manifestation course by Wesley Virgin, a US influencer and motivational coach. In the manipulated video, Piers Morgan seemingly endorses Genie Script’s Manifestation, presenting it as a lost scripture used by kings for wealth and healing. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey’s genuine footage is manipulated on Facebook and Instagram, promoting the course with claims of installing a new mental operating system for riches. Even celebrity chef Nigella Lawson falls victim to deepfake manipulation, chatting about a hidden Bible page in a fabricated advert.

Companies Involved:

YouTube: The deepfake commercial was first hosted on this platform, however it has since been removed. This calls into question how accountable tech companies should be for stopping the spread of false information. The constant battle to find a balance between allowing people to express themselves freely and halting the spread of false and damaging information is highlighted by YouTube’s actions.

Facebook and Instagram: Deepfake technology was employed to trick consumers with modified information on these social media networks. The event highlights the difficulties these platforms have in quickly identifying and eliminating misleading content. Emphasis is placed on social media firms’ obligation to put in place strong content moderation policies in order to shield users from false information.

Celebrities’ Reactions:

Piers Morgan expressed his concerns and brought attention to the alarming pattern of deepfake public persona manipulation for monetary gain. His focus on the general public’s ignorance as the real victims of these misleading endorsements raises ethical questions about the use of artificial intelligence in such dishonest endeavours. Oprah Winfrey responded by making it apparent that she did not approve of the product and emphasising the need of verification and validation in the age of deepfakes.

Global Concerns and Responses:

The Caution of Narendra Modi The exploitation of deepfake technology has previously drawn the attention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His comments regarding the growing issue brought about by AI and deepfake technology—especially in an environment where verification is difficult—highlight the necessity for world leaders to confront the possible social repercussions of these deceptive tactics.

Facebook’s Reaction: In March 2022, Facebook removed a deepfake video that purported to depict Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, pleading with soldiers to turn themselves in to Russian forces. This instance highlights the difficulties social media companies have in halting the spread of deepfakes. It is imperative that such content be removed quickly in order to stop the spread of false narratives and the possible negative effects they may have in the real world.

Potential Impact on the Public:

The use of deepfake technology in deceptive advertising has serious consequences. In addition to the manipulators’ immediate cash gain, the real victims are naive consumers who might purchase products based on false advice. In addition to potential financial loss, another danger is weakened trust in the media, celebrities, and online platforms. The episode is a sobering reminder to the public that they should be on the lookout for deepfakes and their potential consequences.

Conclusion:

Recent deepfake manipulation involving Nigella Lawson, Piers Morgan, and Oprah Winfrey brings to light the alarming pattern of celebrities being used as financial props through false endorsements. As technology develops, it becomes increasingly difficult for businesses, public figures, and celebrities to counteract the harmful effects of deepfake manipulation. For digital corporations and world leaders alike, maintaining a balance between technical progress and safeguarding the public from disinformation continues to be imperative. As these kinds of occurrences keep happening, society needs to adjust and put policies in place to lessen the risks that deepfake technology poses.