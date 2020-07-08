PiggyRide secured Rs 14 crore in Pre-Series A funding round

PiggyRide, a Bangalore based one-stop app for the parents, has now secured INR 14 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round, from the JAFCO Asia, along with some of the new investor Artha Venture Fund.

Manish Tewari, Founder, and CEO, PiggyRide said,

“Over the last six months, we have worked tirelessly to create an ecosystem of trusted, curated services which help make parents’ life hassle-free, and flexible. Our two latest products PiggyDiscovery and PiggyFinance have seen a strong resonance with our existing parent audience, who are also now strongly recommending the platform to their peers.”

The company, as of now, has plans to invest the funding secured to scale its product and engineering team while also going deeper into some of the existing categories within the marketplace to provide parents with the superior experience for their child’s needs.