Today, more and more gamblers prefer to gamble from their mobile gadget, and casino apps are a great way to help them do that. Fast access to gambling and the most comfortable gameplay are the key advantages of Pin up casino app. Let’s take a closer look at this app and its features.

About Pin Up Casino App

The app allows users of devices based on Android and iOS to use all the functionality of Pin Up. The program has a concise design in traditional colors and a simple interface. The app automatically adjusts itself to the parameters of the display of your gadget, which allows you to comfortably run your favorite gambling anywhere.

The program works on both new and old gadgets. To run the application requires at least Android 5.0 or iOS 8.0. The PinUp app supports Hindi, Bengali and other languages.

Pin Up App for Android

To Pin-up casino app download apk, follow this algorithm:

Go to the casino website through the browser of your gadget. Look for the section with the applications. Download the file for Android.

After downloading the apk, activate the installation of software from any sources in your phone settings and run the file to install the program. Remember that Pin-up casino app download for Android can only be downloaded from the casino’s website – it is not available in the Google Play store.

Pin Up App for iOS

Users of iOS devices have three ways to download the Pin up program:

From the App Store;

On the official website of the casino;

By submitting an appeal to the casino’s support team.

Advantages of Pin Up Casino App

The Pin up app is quite popular among Indian users for a number of reasons:

It is the best option for players who do not have the opportunity to spend a lot of time at the computer;

There are no differences from the desktop site;

You can get all the bonuses provided by the online casino.

The main thing a gambler needs to take care of is a stable internet connection. It is best to use a 4G connection, as with 3G-connection there may be delays in loading games.

Deposit & Pin Up App Bonus

It is impossible to gamble without money. You can make a deposit at an online casino by:

Bank card;

Electronic wallet;

Money transfer services.

Try to make the first deposit as large as possible to get a large increase in their sum. Pin up gives a starting bonus equal to 120% of the deposited amount. In addition, as part of the welcome bonus, the gambler receives 250 free spins.

More gifts can be obtained by applying promo codes. A special combination must be entered when registering or creating a deposit. Bonus codes can be found on partner sites and in newsletters from the casino.

For the first withdrawal, the player must be verified. The procedure involves uploading identification documents to the account. In addition, when verifying, you may need to confirm the place of residence.

Assortment of Games in PinUp App

After Pin-up bet app download and installation you will be able to play exciting gambling games from the best casino software providers. Gamblers are available:

Classic and modern machines;

European, American, French roulette;

Different versions of blackjack;

Popular variations of baccarat;

Bingo, keno, craps, and other lottery games;

Slots with cumulative jackpots;

Various versions of video poker;

Several variations of poker.

Table games are possible to run in live mode. In live casino bets players take real dealers who use to communicate with the user through a special chat.

The casino offers a demo mode. Any machine can be run for free and even without authorization in the profile. It is only possible to play for free with live dealers.

Tournaments for Pin Up Casino Players

Mobile gadget users, as well as those who play on the casino website, can participate in tournaments. Pin Up tournaments are regularly held, the winners of which win good prizes. To win a tournament, you need to actively make bets in video slots, which are provided by the rules of the competition.

Also in Pin Up there are tournaments on multipliers of payments. In such tournaments, victory is awarded to the recipients of the largest winnings. The prize money is divided between the winners, taking into account what position they took in the rating table.

PinUp App Support

When using the application, the gambler may have questions related to betting, depositing, and receiving bonuses. Solve the problems by contacting technical support.

Customer support around the clock takes players through live chat, which opens with a click of a button. Also, you can make an appeal via email, but in this case, the answer will come only in 1-2 working days.

Use Pin up bet app download if you want to plunge into the world of gambling and be able to withdraw your winnings quickly. The application is regularly updated, works with modern data protection protocols, so you can not worry about the privacy of personal and financial information.