Pinduoduo Will Introduce an International e-commerce Platform Next Month

Next month, Pinduoduo will introduce an international e-commerce platform.

According to a source with firsthand knowledge of the situation, the American market would be the first target of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth Pinduoduo’s upcoming cross-border e-commerce platform.

The company, which competes with JD.com and Alibaba Group in China, has briefed its merchants but details have not yet been finalised, according to the source, who declined to be identified because the material was private.

A request for comment from Pinduoduo received no response.

Pinduoduo, which was formed in 2015 and dethroned Alibaba and JD with incredibly low prices and a group buying concept that encourages customers to discuss their purchases on WhatsApp, will make its greatest international push with this move.

The economy has been negatively hit by COVID limits and a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech companies, which has hindered growth at home in China. Pinduoduo has recently bragged about putting more of an emphasis on agriculture.

Pinduoduo intends to follow the business model of fast-fashion company Shein, which has grown quickly to become one of the biggest fashion marketplaces in the world, according to Chinese news outlet LatePost, which broke the news that the company was planning an international e-commerce platform last week.

Shein’s success has already drawn some followers in China, and last year Alibaba launched the international online shop allyLikes with a focus on the North American and European markets.