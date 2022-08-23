Telegram Open Network successful auction makes Co-Founder Paul Durov visionary about NFT market place

Telegram plans to launch an NFT market place, after noticing a successful auction of the domain names

Telegram plans on entering into the NFT industry by launching an NFT market place

Telegram Co-founder’s NFT vision

Telegram Open Network Blockchain launched last year

Telegram’s vision in digital asset industry growing

Telegram plans on entering into the NFT industry by launching an NFT market place

Telegram, which is a popular networking platform, recently conducted an auction for the domain names as a program initiated by Telegram Open Network (TON). The traction and the money flow into the auction surprised a lot of them, including the company itself. Domain names, also called the user names of the users, were auctioned for more than $250k. This certainly, gave a lot of visionary ideas to the co-founder of Telegram, Mr. Paul Durov.

Let’s see what does Telegram plans to do in the NFT market space

Telegram Co-Founder’s visionary for NFT

NFT market has been gaining a lot of popularity across the world. In Social Media world, Telegram also has been successful to create a viable amount of community. Now, that TON initiated an auction and the success has made the co-founder visionary. He believes launching an NFT market place via Telegram will benefit not only its users but also the NFT industry as a whole. The usernames of the users can be converted into NFTs which can be traded using the platform itself. The co-founder also added that, the emojis, stickers and all the variables could also be part of the NFT market some day.

TON’s launch and Telegram’s interest in digital asset industry

Telegram’s Open Network was launched last year, as telegram set its path in Web3.0. Though the project got a backlash from SEC due to some violations of law, the program was successful enough to gain popularity. Not only that, Telegram’s interest in digital asset industry continues to grow as each day passes by. Last year, the networking platform had launched its official Wallet bot, which allowed the users to trade in cryptocurrencies.

Telegram is growing its roots in the Web3.0 for sure. First it started off with its operations in Cryptocurrency, then built a blockchain called TON and now aims at launching an NFT market place. It would be safe to consider that, Telegram has surely started its move in the direction of dominating the digital asset industry.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Do you think Telegram will be successful in making an NFT market place? How successful will the market place be? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also if you like the content and felt it was informative, then please share it with your friends and family.