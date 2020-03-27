Pine Labs Unveils ePOS Mobile Payment App

The Noida-based fintech company announced this Friday, the release of its newest app based offering for businesses and individual vendors. The merchant platform aims to facilitate those maintaining essential services during the lockdown period with its ePOS solution.

Saluting the spirit of individuals and businesses who are maintaining essential services in the country, we are opening our ePOS solution to all. Visit the link to know more on how this Android app can power your business on the go. #digitalIndia #fintech https://t.co/RU55HZSiRk — PineLabs (@PineLabs) March 27, 2020

The app will allow its users to accept payments through their android smartphones without the need for additional external hardware. Once registered, clients will be able to accept payments through multiple modes, including credit and debit cards, UPI, mobile wallets, etc. Debit/Credit card payments are done through an SMS received on the buyer’s phone through which he/she may enter the relevant details.

We @PineLabs have launched ePOS , one can download this on Anndroid phone and start accepting any form of payment. It takes less than 5 mins to get on-boarded. Truly contactless ! https://t.co/b8WG6TgUjn — sanjeev mishra (@mishrak_sanjeev) March 27, 2020

All payments will be credited directly to the vendors account with reconciliations and settlements at the end of the day. Pine Labs seems to have unveiled its latest offering at the right time, given the current restrictions on movement, both of vendors and customers. The app should prove to greatly aid the mobility of sellers, enabling them to efficiently accept payments, whether it be in stores or at a customer’s doorstep.

