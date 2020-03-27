Log In Register
Pine Labs Unveils ePOS Mobile Payment App

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessIndia News

The Noida-based fintech company announced this Friday, the release of its newest app based offering for businesses and individual vendors. The merchant platform aims to facilitate those maintaining essential services during the lockdown period with its ePOS solution.

The app will allow its users to accept payments through their android smartphones without the need for additional external hardware. Once registered, clients will be able to accept payments through multiple modes, including credit and debit cards, UPI, mobile wallets, etc. Debit/Credit card payments are done through an SMS received on the buyer’s phone through which he/she may enter the relevant details.

All payments will be credited directly to the vendors account with reconciliations and settlements at the end of the day. Pine Labs seems to have unveiled its latest offering at the right time, given the current restrictions on movement, both of vendors and customers. The app should prove to greatly aid the mobility of sellers, enabling them to efficiently accept payments, whether it be in stores or at a customer’s doorstep.  

