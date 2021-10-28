Piper Sandler analyst issued an update increasing Tesla’s price target

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter issued an update by setting a new street-high Tesla Stock Price Target (TSLA). It increased the price to the highest on Wall Street. There are three takeaways from Potter’s update, the first being that Tesla killers are flattening out eventually. Then, it is to be noted that Tesla’s warranty performance is doing good in the market. Finally, the margin weakness could have less impact on deferred revenue.

Stated, “We are reiterating our Overweight rating and boosting our price target from $1,200 to $1,300, following Tesla’s breakout Q3 results. Rather than re-hashing the quarter, or “piling on” to the bullishness following a big order from Hertz, we prefer to focus on three other insights that we think are getting overlooked.”

Potter notes that though there are many EVs in the market, none has been able to reach Tesla. Recently news about Rivian losing its ramp in production came as a surprise as Rivian R1T was known to be strong competition for Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. The other note by Potter was that he believes warranty performance has contributed to better vehicle quality for Tesla. Adds that self-driving technology could further add to temporary margin reduction as more factories are being manufactured currently.