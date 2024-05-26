Hold off your tasks, tech fans! There’s some spicy news about the next Google Pixel phones and their chips. Imagine your phone’s brain getting a turbo boost, making it even smarter. That’s what’s happening with the Pixel series.

What’s the Buzz About?

First up, let’s talk about the Pixel 9. This fall, Google is rolling out three new Pixel 9 phones. Think of these as the triplets of the tech world, all with unique skills. These phones will run on the Tensor G4 chip, which is being made by Samsung Foundry. Now, you might be wondering, “What’s so special about this Tensor G4?” Well, the focus is on artificial intelligence (AI) features. So, while it won’t be a massive leap from the previous Tensor G3 chip, it will make your photos and videos look even cooler, thanks to some clever AI tricks.

Looking Ahead: Pixel 10 and the Tensor G5

But wait, the excitement doesn’t stop there. Fast forward to next year, and we have the Pixel 10 making its debut with a brand-new chip called the Tensor G5. This chip is like the superhero of phone brains. Unlike the Tensor G4, which is from Samsung, the Tensor G5 is made by TSMC.

Here’s where it gets interesting. A shipping document recently found shows that this Tensor G5 will use something called InFO POP tech. It sounds like a secret gadget from a spy movie, but it’s actually a fancy way to stack the chip parts to make them faster and more efficient. The chip also goes by the codename Laguna Beach – perhaps it’s a nod to sunny California vibes!

Who’s Helping?

Helping out with the Tensor G5 is an Indian company named Tessolve Semiconductor. They’re testing the chips to make sure they’re top-notch. Imagine them as the teachers who prepare the genius kid for the big exam.

What’s Inside the Pixel 10?

The Tensor G5 chip will also come with at least 16GB of RAM. That’s like giving your phone the memory of an elephant – it won’t forget anything and will run super smoothly. This RAM is made by Samsung, adding another layer of global teamwork to this tech marvel.

Why Should You Care?

So, why is this all so exciting? Here’s the scoop:

Pixel 9 Series : Expect smart AI features to make your photos and videos pop. But don’t expect it to break speed records; it’s more about making your daily phone use smoother.

: Expect smart AI features to make your photos and videos pop. But don’t expect it to break speed records; it’s more about making your daily phone use smoother. Pixel 10 and Tensor G5: This combo is expected to be a game-changer. It’s like moving from a regular bicycle to a super-fast sports bike – faster, smoother, and way more fun.

The Tech Behind the Magic

The Tensor G5 isn’t just about speed; it’s also about efficiency. Think of it as a car engine that gives you more miles per gallon, but in this case, more hours per battery charge. And with 16GB of RAM, you can run multiple apps, play games, and stream videos without a hitch.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, the Pixel 9 series will be a solid step forward with its AI features, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip. But the real magic is set for next year with the Pixel 10 and the Tensor G5 chip. So, if you’re thinking of upgrading, you might want to wait a bit and see what the Pixel 10 has to offer.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready for a new era of super-smart smartphones!