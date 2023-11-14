Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, witnessed a notable visit from India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, to its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. While the minister engaged with Indian professionals contributing to Tesla’s journey, a missed meeting with Tesla’s iconic CEO, Elon Musk, due to health reasons, took center stage

Piyush Goyal’s Tesla Factory Visit

Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility provided a unique glimpse into the role of Indian talent within the company. Goyal expressed delight at witnessing Indian engineers and finance professionals holding senior positions and actively contributing to Tesla’s ongoing mission to revolutionize mobility.

Musk’s Apology for the Missed Meeting

Elon Musk, known for his active presence on social media, took to Twitter to extend his apologies for being unable to meet Minister Goyal in person. Citing health reasons, Musk conveyed his honor at the minister’s visit and expressed anticipation for a future meeting. The apology highlighted Musk’s acknowledgment of the significance of the visit and the role India plays in Tesla’s global operation

India’s Growing Role in Tesla’s Global Supply Chain

Minister Goyal underscored the increasing importance of Indian auto component suppliers in Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. He mentioned that India is on track to double its component imports to Tesla, emphasizing the country’s evolving significance in contributing to Tesla’s growth. This aligns with Tesla’s active pursuit of establishing a manufacturing presence in India, with ambitions to produce a $24,000 car within the country.

Custom Duty Concessions and Tesla’s Indian Expansion Plans

The visit gains added significance against the backdrop of reports suggesting that India is considering providing customs duty concessions to Tesla as it explores the possibility of setting up a manufacturing plant within the country. In September, Minister Goyal shared that Tesla aimed to source components worth around USD 1.9 billion from India in the current year, a significant increase from the USD 1 billion recorded in 2022.

Tesla’s Previous Statements on Indian Manufacturing

Elon Musk had previously indicated Tesla’s interest in establishing a manufacturing unit in India, contingent on the success of its imported vehicles in the country. Import duties, at the time, were identified as a significant hurdle, with Musk stating that they were the highest in the world among large countries. The apology for the missed meeting reflects Musk’s continued attention to Tesla’s plans in the Indian market.

As Tesla actively explores the establishment of a manufacturing presence in India, the visit by Minister Piyush Goyal serves as a pivotal moment. The anticipated growth in component imports, potential customs duty concessions, and Musk’s expressed interest in a future meeting all point towards a dynamic collaboration between Tesla and India in the electric vehicle sector.

While Elon Musk’s health prevented a face-to-face meeting with Minister Goyal, the exchange on social media underscores the mutual respect and interest between Tesla and India. As Tesla charts its course in the Indian market, the visit and subsequent developments signal a promising future for the electric vehicle industry in the country.