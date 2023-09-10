Plan your holiday with Citroën’s ‘Type Holidays’

After turning heads at Düsseldorf’s Caravan Salon in 2018 with Type H WildCamp, Citroën has again made a comeback with ‘Type Holidays’. The new Citroën caravan embodies a Route 66 spirit of the ’50s. Taking inspiration from WildCamp’s vintage vibes, this vehicle also adds a pop-up roof and a clever floor layout. More compact and retro, it’s ready to rival midsize van campers like Volkswagen’s California and Ford’s Nugget.

Instead of going for a versatile SpaceTourer look: A midsize van already favored for transforming into multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) campers; Citroën has chosen not to settle. They have brought a unique flair to caravan by forgoing the bubble wrap aesthetics. Reinventing a timeless look with all the modern feature is new Citroën niche. Type Holidays clearly reminds us of Type H vans from 1947 to 1981.While the Volkswagen Type 2 might be the RV world’s current favourite, Citroën’s Type H is a contender for attention. Citroën collaborated with Caselani to craft a contemporary camper, echoing its esteemed ancestor. Not Italian-esque this time, these flat corrugated panels are designed to create buzz around this new sub-brand.

A closer look

Estimating sales of 90,000-unit per year in European camper market, Citroën joined hands with Slovenia’s Bravia Mobil. The partnership crafted a camper with a spacious feel which is now a perfect picnic buddy. They replaced the factory roof with a pop-top, making room for an additional bed. Now, the Type Holidays can effortlessly cater to families and couples alike.

It may not rival Pössl’s versatility, but the Type Holidays doesn’t fall short. Equipped with adjustable rear seats on floor rails, it promises both comfort and practicality. Whether you’re on a trip with a partner or on a solo journey, the layout can be modified. The dining table is adaptable, pairing with swiveling front seats or both front and rear seats.

But what’s a camper without a kitchen? Citroën integrates a sleek kitchen unit extending to a tall wardrobe. Though full specs remain under wraps, we know it houses a stove, sink, and fridge. No indoor-outdoor cooking like Volkswagen’s Multivan California. Yet, the sliding door ensures ample ventilation.

Is there more to offer?

The new Citroën caravan also includes a Webasto heater for cozy camping and an outdoor shower, linked to a 25-L water tank. This camper made its grand debut at the recent Düsseldorf Caravan Salon but not just as a single product preview. It’s the flagship for Citroën’s forthcoming “Holidays” lineup. This range builds upon Citroën’s RV legacy, including the SpaceTourer Rip Curl and the Jumper Bike Solution.

Details about the Holidays range, including specs and pricing, will hopefully surface at January’s CMT 2024 camper show. If not sooner. Stay tuned.