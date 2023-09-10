How To Level Up fast in Starfield

Starfield is an exciting game with tons of amazing features waiting to be explored. However, some of the most intriguing aspects, like advanced ships and outpost building, are locked behind certain skill requirements, which means only high-level players can access them. Levelling up in Starfield can be time-consuming, especially early in the game when XP sources are limited. But fear not, as we have some straightforward strategies to make your journey to the top more enjoyable and efficient. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or just starting out, these tips are easy to follow.

Questing for XP

The most reliable way to level up in Starfield is by completing quests. Quests not only provide you with XP but also offer valuable loot and credits. Plus, they immerse you in Bethesda’s signature storytelling style, making them engaging and entertaining. So, whenever you have the chance, take on quests to boost your XP and progress in the game.

Explore High-Level Planets

For those who love exploring and want to level up while doing so, visiting high-level planets is a smart strategy. Find a planet that’s around 20 or 30 levels higher than your current level and has a moderate or high density of fauna (wildlife). Once you land on the planet, start eliminating the local wildlife.

While it might not be the most picturesque activity, it’s hassle-free. Most herbivores and non-aggressive animals on high-level planets yield a substantial 70 XP upon defeat. They pose little threat, so your main concern should be having enough ammo. You can easily evade most predators by using boost packs or climbing onto large rocks.

Before embarking on this adventure, it’s a good idea to rest for eight in-game hours or longer to gain the “Well Rested” buff, which increases XP gains by 10%. If you’ve developed a romantic relationship with one of the Constellation members, this bonus increases to 15%. While these percentages may seem small, they add up over time, so make sleeping a habit before setting off on your next adventure.

Keep in mind that changing the game’s difficulty level won’t affect XP gains, so if you’re primarily focused on levelling up, consider lowering the difficulty to make it easier to face higher-level enemies.

Take on Enemy Ships and Soldiers

Killing enemies and destroying ships is another way to earn XP in Starfield. You can maximise your XP gain by engaging hostile targets in space using the ship-boarding mechanic. Instead of immediately destroying a ship, cripple its engines to dock with it. Once inside, eliminate hostile mercenaries to gain XP and loot. Then, return to your own ship and destroy the target, which still grants you some XP.

Well-Rested and Emotional Security Buffs

Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep in Starfield. Resting for just an hour in-game provides the “Well-Rested” buff, boosting XP gains by 10% for 24 minutes. If you’ve formed romantic relationships with companions, sleeping near them grants the “Emotional Security” buff, which increases XP gain by 15%. These buffs may not seem significant at first glance, but they can make a difference in the long run.

Conclusion

Levelling up in Starfield doesn’t have to be a tedious grind, and it can be done naturally as you progress through the game. By following these simple strategies, you can enjoy the game’s best features more quickly while having fun along the way. Whether you prefer questing, exploration, or combat, there are plenty of opportunities to earn XP and make your mark in the vast universe of Starfield. So, strap in, take your ship to new horizons, and start levelling up to become a true star explorer!