There are enthusiasts of Elden Ring who think they have located the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on the game’s map. Fans have been guessing over every little detail since the first video for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC debuted this past week. In The Lands Between, players are attempting to piece together how certain individuals fit into the larger story and how the new content could clarify some of the events that have occurred. The Elden Ring community believes they have finally located the actual location of the DLC, having even gone so far as to put in the necessary research.

Fans of Elden Ring forecast where the DLC will be

The notion was discussed on the Elden Ring subreddit, where the original poster showed a map of the game with each Divine Tower’s position marked and lines indicating that the center point between them was in the midst of an area that wasn’t previously accessible. Along with posting the image, they pose the question, “Are the divine towers holding the veil?”

This region is inaccessible in the basic game since it is made up of a sizable sea with a portion of it obscured by an enigmatic cloud. For those who have played Elden Ring, it has always been a fascinating place, and it appears that one of the major mysteries surrounding the DLC may have a solution.

There are no beaches on the land surrounding the middle sea; it is made up completely of cliffs. It appears as though a sizable portion of the land was there and then whisked away. The community is using the game’s mythology as evidence for the viability of this notion. The region where Shadow of the Erdtree is supposed to take place is known as Land of Shadow, which many people think alludes to Marika’s character, who erases it from the map.

What do other users say?

A user even mentioned that another player had entered the cloud by accident and discovered a spot that seemed ideal for a new site to be created. Some fans, however, are a little less enthusiastic about the concept. One fan brings up Hidetaka Miyazaki’s assertion that the DLC map will be bigger than the region of Limgrave.

Nonetheless, some have arrived to rationalize this away, as seen by the statement made by one: “There might be an underground portion that expands the DLC area’s overall dimensions it’s just not on the surface.” The community will undoubtedly keep closely examining all they can to determine the precise location of Elden Ring’s expansion before it is released on June 21st, even if it is still highly uncertain.

About the Game

FromSoftware is the developer of the 2022 action role-playing game Elden Ring. Fantasy author George R. R. Martin created the worldbuilding, while Hidetaka Miyazaki directed it. Released on February 25 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S by Bandai Namco Entertainment worldwide and FromSoftware in Japan. On a mission to restore the Elden Ring and ascend to the position of Elden Lord, players take control of a customizable player character.