Players of Warzone have begged the developers to take the weaponry from Modern Warfare 2 out of the prize pool for the battle royale, saying that they are “pointless” in their current state. In the last several years, Warzone has evolved into a hybrid game due to the integration of many aspects, including equipment, bonuses, and weaponry, all under one roof.

Even though Modern Warfare 3 is a kind of a reboot, Modern Warfare 2 is also incorporated in various ways. There are also lots of complaints regarding the weapons from the previous game, even though some of them do compare favorably to their counterparts from MW3. Due to changes in health, some have claimed that the new Warzone update does not make the MW2 weapons strike as severely. Consequently, some of them demand that the firearms be taken out completely.

That’s correct, until the developers clear things out and determine what to do with them, users have demanded that some of the more “pointless” MW2 weaponry in Warzone be removed.

What do users say?

“Why do they remain in the treasure pool at all? When compared to the MW3 Guns, they are dog poop. Their TKK time is the highest. They have terrible visible recoil and terrible maneuverability. One fan declared that the MW2 guns were far inferior to the MW3 guns and that they should be eliminated altogether.

“I agree, I don’t see the point of adding the MW2 guns to MW3 if they’re not going to be updated just seems pointless…,” another agreed. “this was my first complaint with the new game lol,” another said.

Others disagreed, pointing out that they continue to use weapons such the Lachmann Shroud, Tempus Razorback, and M4. Another said, “Not that easy, many will complain because they bought skins for those guns.” Because of the diversity they offer, it’s doubtful that cries for their removal would ever be heeded, but it looks like something has to happen.

Recent updates and best weapons

On December 6, Warzone will receive a significant upgrade in time for the release of MW3 Season 1. With this update, the free-to-play game will finally incorporate this year’s new title, along with all of the movement adjustments and weapon list. gamers may also utilize MW2’s material and weapons in MW3 because of the Carry Forward function, but many gamers still worry that MW3’s weapons will be prioritized over MW3’s in the 2022 game.

MCW

The MCW is the greatest AR and maybe the best rifle overall in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Its quick ADS speed, moderate recoil, and respectable damage make it an excellent choice for close-quarters and mid-range combat.

MTZ-556

The MTZ-556 would be the next in line. Due to its significantly shorter range, this AR is better suited for close-quarters combat; nonetheless, it fires more often, making it more lethal in brief bursts. It may also be very useful in the mid-range if you can put up with the somewhat increased recoil, but it loses effectiveness at close quarters.