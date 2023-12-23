A new privacy option that allows users to keep some titles in their library private has been implemented by Valve to Steam. Private game marking will be available to Steam beta testers as of right now, during the game purchase process. With the latest update, you may now mark titles as private from the Steam client itself, your shopping cart, or your list of games via a web browser. Thus, now would be the ideal moment to make the switch if you’ve been putting off buying “those” kinds of games because you fear a “mark” will be made on your account.

There’s not really a way to get around Steam’s rather irritating function of telling all of your friends about the game you’re playing right now until you go offline. But now that you have this update, you may play some games privately, which will make them disappear from wherever other people can see them. This will allow you to play certain games without having to worry about being seen by suspicious parties. This includes activities, playtime, ownership, and in-game status.

“With this extra control, you can keep some of your games private and the majority of your Steam Library visible to your friends so they can join you in the games you’re playing,” adds Steam. A game may be made private by the user from their game library or in their purchase cart. Users who are logged in using a web browser or the Steam Client can also accomplish this.

What’s on the update and how to access the new privacy feature?

This Client beta includes additional possibilities for purchasing and sharing games on Steam, but privacy is still a major focus. When logged in on any device, users who add an item to their shopping basket can view it. Although Steam will probably add browser compatibility to the complete release, the beta only functions on the Client.

To access these features, players must once again agree to participate in Steam Client betas. Users must choose “Steam Beta Update” from the drop-down option under “Client Beta Participation” after going to Steam Settings > Interface to accomplish this.

Other Changes

One of the other updates in the Steam Client Beta is the option to give video games to friends. You won’t have to buy presents for many pals via the Steam Client thanks to our exclusive holiday functionality. Furthermore, gift wording has been somewhat streamlined to expedite the customer’s checkout experience. You may relax knowing that some protection is on the way, even if all of these capabilities are only available to beta clients.

An unusual crash that occurred when displaying or concealing non-VR apps in the SteamVR dashboard has also been fixed for SteamVR. Not to mention, the controller LED color selector UI for SteamInput has been fixed with this release. This update for the Steam Client Beta was released on December 20, 2023, so anybody may download it.