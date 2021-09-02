Playstation 2021 Broadcast Airs September 9

A new PlayStation 2021 showcase has been confirmed by Sony and gives PlayStation fans insights on what’s next for the PlayStation 5 players. The show will give fans a look at games coming to market this year and future titles coming out in 2021. Some of the games being shown include a sequel to God of War, and Sony has confirmed that the series will include updates from PlayStation Studios. This includes various in-game events, the expansion of the player’s case, they’ll talk about the future of PlayStation 5.

The general focus, unlike everything else, will seem to be on the PS5 so don’t expect the first real trailer for the upcoming Uncharted film, for example. The company assures that the PlayStation Next-Generation VR will also be available, which naturally makes it look like a showcase to draw attention to PS5 titles. Players have been waiting for a PlayStation Showcase announcement for some time, as the company has not offered its own event since E3 2021 and Gamescom 2021.

The next episode of the State of Play, the semi-regular PlayStation News video series from Sony, will air on Tuesday, September 24, the company announced Thursday. The curious can expect to catch a glimpse of what the show will look like as well as a wholesale demo from Arkane Studios Deathloop.

In a separate preview, Sony’s first event with the company since the last PlayStation State of Play in July, we received updates to several new and existing titles including Death Stranding, Director Cut, SIFU, and Deathloop. The PlayStation company announced in a post on the PlayStation blog that the “State of Play,” Sony’s semi-regular video series for PlayStation News will start at 4 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. PDT) and will run for 20 minutes.