PlayStation Plus Launches 3 New Plans – Essential, Extra & Premium

A new era of subscription gaming begins as Sony launches its brand new three-tier PlayStation Plus model that offers a massive catalog of games

Sony Introduces 3 New Plans For PlayStation Plus Users: Let’s See Their Benefits

Judging by PlayStation’s latest feature, this summer is going to be a dynamic one for the world of gaming. Sony just updated its PlayStation Plus and significantly expanded its functionality. While the classic option remains the same, there are two new thrilling subscription models available for gamers worldwide.

As the Product Owner of Casino Bonuses Finder – Tony Sloterman says, gaming brings us all together. So, let's dive in together, and see which one of the three PlayStation Plus tiers fits your needs best.

PS Plus Essential

If you want to continue your membership the way it is and not spend more than the $9.99 per month you’re paying now, then PS Plus Essential is the way to go for you.

Two free downloadable games per month, online multiplayer access, cloud storage, and the much-loved exclusive discounts are some of the benefits players will gain from the first tier of PlayStation Plus.

So, for those of you who enjoy online multiplayer and depend on the standard online features, for $59.99 yearly, this subscription model contains the necessities that will feed your gaming appetites.

PlayStation Plus Extra

The following tier is where things get more intriguing.

This subscription model costs $14.99/month and includes all the benefits from the standard, more affordable tier. However, what makes it a real bargain is the fact that you are also getting a catalog of up to 400 downloadable games for both PS4 and PS5.

So, if you want to get your gaming groove back and unwind while playing some of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 blockbuster titles, you should consider this tier for just $99.99 per year.

Subscribing to this tier will allow you to enjoy popular titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 4, Mortal Kombat 11, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K22, and many more.

PS Plus Essential is a great way to add more games to your catalog without burning a hole in your pocket.

PlayStation Plus Premium

The final tier grants all benefits from both aforementioned cheaper models. On top of that, its subscribers will get another catalog of up to 340 of the most enjoyable game titles. The best thing about it? It will include games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP.

Another significant benefit of the Premium tier is the possibility for users to try a list of games before purchasing them in the PlayStation Store. Even though the selection so far does not look too appealing, the fact that players can now test games for up to two hours and carry on their progress if they decide to buy the game is simply remarkable.

This tier is a great option for gaming enthusiasts who won’t mind spending more. For $17.99 a month, or $119.99 per year, they can enjoy all the benefits from the other two lower tiers, enjoy the massive catalog of games and look back in joy, and trigger feelings of nostalgia by enjoying some of the classic PlayStation titles like Tekken 2. Such great news for all the 90’s kids.