Sony’s PlayStation Portal handheld has received a significant update, now allowing gamers to stream PS Plus games directly via the cloud without needing a PS5. This feature, which has been highly anticipated, brings added value to the device, making it a more versatile gaming tool for those who may not own a PlayStation 5. While the feature was not available at launch, the cloud streaming capability is a welcome addition that positions the PlayStation Portal as a strong competitor in the gaming handheld market.

A New Era for the PlayStation Portal

When Sony first launched the PlayStation Portal, it was designed as a remote play device, allowing users to stream games directly from their PS5. However, many gamers were disappointed that it didn’t initially include the ability to stream games via cloud services. The new cloud streaming feature changes this, enabling users to stream PS Plus games directly to the Portal using only an internet connection and a valid subscription to PS Plus Premium.

While it might seem like a basic feature to some, this update significantly improves the overall value proposition of the PlayStation Portal. Priced at $199 (with renewed options available for $179.99), the device is now much more appealing, especially for those who don’t own a PS5 but still want access to PlayStation’s exclusive game catalog via the cloud.

PlayStation Portal’s Cloud Streaming: What You Need to Know

To access cloud streaming, users must opt into the Beta feature through the PlayStation Portal’s settings, which includes a new toggle for “Cloud Streaming (Beta).” After enabling this, players can access a comprehensive library of PS Plus games, although it’s worth noting that the cloud feature is still in Beta, and some quirks may arise, such as issues with touchpad recognition in certain games like Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen.

The process for getting started with cloud streaming is fairly straightforward, but one limitation to keep in mind is the need for a PS Plus Premium subscription. This adds an additional cost to the overall experience, but it does open up access to a large library of games. Unfortunately, there’s still no way to manage subscriptions or sign up directly through the PlayStation Portal, meaning players will need to use their phones for any account management. This small inconvenience can be a bit frustrating, especially when trying to troubleshoot or sign up for PS Plus if your subscription lapses.

Performance and Gameplay Experience

In terms of performance, the PlayStation Portal handles cloud streaming quite well, assuming you have a solid internet connection. The reviewer used a Gigabit connection and noted little to no lag or connection issues while playing games like Demon’s Souls and Blood Omen. However, the quality of the experience will vary based on each player’s individual internet speeds.

Despite the limited library of cloud-enabled games (only available through PS Plus), the device handles modern PS5 games well, offering 1080p visuals and smooth gameplay. The interface is still lacking a search function, which makes browsing for games a bit cumbersome, but the overall gameplay experience holds up well, especially for fans of PlayStation’s exclusive titles.

Will the PlayStation Portal See Black Friday Discounts?

With this new feature in place, many are wondering if the PlayStation Portal will be included in the Black Friday deals. While it’s not guaranteed, the device’s increased value due to cloud streaming might make it a strong contender for discounts. Even without any potential price cuts, the PlayStation Portal is now a much more enticing option for gamers, especially for those who want a portable device to stream PS Plus games without needing a PS5.

For now, the PlayStation Portal seems like a solid investment for anyone looking to stream PlayStation games on the go. Whether you already own a PS5 or not, the device’s cloud streaming functionality gives it broader appeal, making it a valuable addition to any gamer’s collection. Keep an eye on stock levels and pricing, as the new feature may generate increased demand moving forward.