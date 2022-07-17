Playstation’s Acquisition of Bungie Is Now Complete

Today, PlayStation announced that Bungie’s acquisition deal with PlayStation has finally been completed, with Bungie now officially part of PlayStation Studios. The acquisition has closed, and Bungie is now officially part of Sony, sitting alongside PlayStation Studios as the publishing arm. Bungie is now officially a part of the PlayStation family thanks to its multibillion-dollar purchase by Japanese behemoth Sony. Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that they have officially acquired the Destiny studio, which brings the Destiny studio to the PlayStation line-up.

Sony originally announced its intentions to purchase Bungie way back in January. PlayStation announced their $ 3.6 billion offer to purchase Bungie in January of 2022, raising a lot of questions regarding the future of both PlayStation and the Bungie projects. The CEO of Sony said in a statement earlier this year that They will use Bungie’s “world-class expertise in multi-platform development and live game services,” which “will help us deliver on our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers,”.

The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, @Bungie! pic.twitter.com/x5jVmelaxl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 15, 2022

While PlayStation Studios stated that it was working on the acquisition long before Microsoft/Activision Blizzards deal was announced, this nonetheless leveled the playing field, as PlayStation Studios now has the highly regarded Destiny 2 under their umbrella. So far, we have seen no glimpses as to what is coming from the Bungie acquisition, with PlayStation reiterating Bungie will still be an independent studio. Back when the deal was announced, both Destiny 2 studio and PlayStation made clear the studio would remain completely independent, and its games would be made available outside the PlayStation console family. Earlier this year the CEO of Bungie stated “continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games,”.

