How To Beat Giovanni In Pokemon Go

In this guide, we are going to be looking at ways to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO, as well as what kind of counters are best used against the new Pokemon that Giovanni has. This guide will help players to defeat Giovanni by listing out the best counters to his Pokemon, including Shadow Latios.

If you are looking to defeat their leader Giovanni then you need to know what Pokemon he is capable of using and also what you should counter with. You need to be aware of the weaknesses of each and build up a team of Pokemon with abilities that are in line with his Pokemon weaknesses.

Even if you do lose to Giovanni, simply make the correct adjustments and study properly what kinds of attacks are used by Giovannis Pokemon. In terms of best practices, as in the case of Arlo, Cliff, and Sylvie bosses, when building your team for fighting Giovanni, look to utilize one Pokemon that would be able to get an edge against two of his teams Pokemon.

Giovanni is the hardest PVE battle to face in Pokemon Go, but setting up your team with the best counters, some luck, and more can be helpful as you strive to take down Giovanni. Team GO Rocket is pulling out all their usual tricks in Pokemon GO, and players will have to field a great team in order to take down their leader, Giovanni.

Beating Team Go Rocket is one of the main objectives of Pokemon Go, which can be accomplished by only defeating Giovanni. The boss battle against Team Go Rockets Giovanni is no simple feat, and beating Giovanni and his shadow-type line-up will require some special skills, better counters, and, of course, some good fortune.

Giovanni may be a tough adversary to face in Pokemon GO, but if the trainer manages to take him down in a battle, he or she can reap serious rewards. Their Leader line-up of Giovanni may be difficult to beat, especially since his second Pokemon is semi-random, but players should be able to defeat him with the right teams. Ideally, you want to have Giovanni using two Shields of Protection to defend his Phantasmagoria, which allows you to attack easily against Giovanni’s second choice.

Giovanni may bring in several different Pokemon to the battle, but it is nearly always the Persian who starts for Giovanni. In phase one, their leader Giovanni always uses his signature Pokemon, a Persian. Just like three of the leaders on Team Rocket (Cliff, Syriza, and Alo), Giovanni is capable of using Protective Shields, meaning in addition to having powerful Pokemon, Giovanni absorbs up to two of your charges attacks.

Fighting-type Pokemon are not going to do well against Nidoka in the upcoming matchup, and you will need to move on to Ground-types, or better yet, psychic types, in order to take advantage of one of its primary weaknesses. The reason this is recommended is that the second Giovanni pick is particularly weak against either of those types, so having a powerful Kyogre or Gyarados to deal with Water types, or a Tapu Bulu or Roserade for Grass-type Pokemon can be helpful in taking him down.

Golem is the second choice that Giovanni can pick for that second Pokemon, and although Rock-types from Kanto regions are stronger than Machamp, the Fighting-type Pokemon, it has far more weaknesses. You will have to battle against Shadow Latias, and for this Pokemon, his weaknesses are Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-types, so any of the options below are good choices for your team. It is worth mentioning that using Fairy-type Pokemon and Steel-type Pokemon is not guaranteed to succeed each and every time you battle against Giovanni.

To counter the shadow Latias from Giovanni, you may want to choose a Pokemon that has a bug, dragon, fairy, ghost, dragon, or ice-type attack. In the last stage of the challenge, Trainers battle against Giovannis Shadow Latios, a Dragon/Psychic-type Pokemon. The one thing that remains constant is that, as you go into battle against Giovanni, you will be facing off against a Legendary Shadow Latias. You have a choice of going after Giovanni and getting Shadow Latios, or holding Shadow Latios and saving it for future battles against a Legendary Shadow Pokemon.

After defeating Shadow Zapdos, Trainers are awarded the ability to capture it. Pokemon GO players who succeed in defeating Giovanni in June 2022 will be awarded the chance to capture the powerful Shadow Latias. The Battle Weekend Event for Pokemon Go has begun, and you will have to use some of the best possible Counters to beat Giovanni in July 2022 and obtain Shadow Latias.

If you are strong enough to defeat Giovanni, you get a few cool rewards including a chance to catch the Legendary Dark Pokemon like Dark Latios. Trainers are then allowed to face off against and capture a legendary Shadow Pokemon used by Giovanni.