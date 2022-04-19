PM Narendra Modi set to Inaugurate India’s First Semicon

It has been announced that the prime minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and attending the nation’s first ever Semicon, which is set to take place in ten days on the April of 29th, this year. This event will be taking place in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India.

According to official sources from the government, the first ever Semicon will be a three day event and it will put forth the plan and ideas the government has created to strengthen and evolve, to create India as a powerhouse in electronics production and management, semiconductor production, design and intelligence.

So, what is a semiconductor? A semiconductor is a material can conduct electricity but not as well strong conductors like copper, but not as week a plastic. They are a paramount part to any machine from small ones like laptop all the way to heavy duty machinery used in healthcare and the military. Semiconductors are considered to be the heart of modern technology and electronics.

India’s goal currently is to create the country a top producer and a hub of the semiconductor industry. A government official said that, after 75 years, the country is finally making positive and rapid developments in the field.

The event will be taking place at ITC Gardenia in Bangalore and it will be hosted by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. There is a theme to the event and the government has named it: ‘Design and manufacture in India, for the world: Making India a “Semiconductor Nation”’.

Many top brasses of various tech and electronics companies are expected to show up for the event. Many memorandums of understandings are also expected to be finished and signed creating many partnerships and deals that will only boost the industry within the nation.

Not only are top brasses of companies of the relevant industries going to be attending the event but even many top government officials who work in the entrepreneurial and electronics ministries have confirmed that they will be taking part in the event.

India’s semiconductor plans has been created as a business division separate from the government as part of the digital India organization as they will have full freedom even financially to do what is necessary including improving manufacturing techniques and infrastructure to set the industry up strongly in the long term and take India to the apex of the paramount field.