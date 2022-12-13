POL Lux is a solar-powered boat that can also run at night with its 18kWh battery

Electric Watercrafts are increasing nowadays, especially after electric boats are built. POL Lux is a Sweden-based boat maker, who took one step further and made one that can also recharge from the sun. The startup electric boating lasts even longer by adding solar panels.

Interestingly this is the first model, that comes with rood mounted solar to recharge the battery. As there is a battery, it can be used during the night as well. Whether the boat is underway or docked, the solar panels constantly charge up the battery, as long as the sun is shining. The 7.8 meters (25 ft.) POL Lux is built using catamaran construction with a cork deck. The boat is designed to fit up to 13 adults, and there’s even a large net that lets a few of them lay out over the water at the bow. The boat includes an asymmetrical driving position to offer more modular options for socially optimized seating.

The Lux isn’t just a day cruiser though. It was designed to keep going even into the night. That means its modular design can be outfitted as a camper. A custom tent walls off the cabin from rain or peering eyes, while the benches convert into beds. There’s even a suspended mattress that hangs like a hammock higher in the cabin for extra guests.

Features

The company stated, “We created a flexible space, with modular components to allow for multiple configurations, encouraging you to use the space how you wish. Bring on board what you need, leave behind what you don’t.” If one is prone to sea sickness, a hammock on a boat might not be the best idea.

A pair of electric motors power the POL Lux up to a maximum speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph or 20.3 km/h), though it cruises at closer to 7 knots (8 mph or 13 km/h). Should the batteries ever run out of charge, the boat can still operate purely on solar power at a reduced speed of 4 knots (4.6 mph or 7.4 km/h). As long as you aren’t trying to go more than 60 nm on a charge (69 miles or 111 km), then the batteries wouldn’t run dry.

The 18 kWh battery is closer in size to something found in an electric motorcycle than an electric car. But the efficient catamaran design and a lower top speed of the boat help it sip away slowly at the battery, resulting in decent range. The boat may have two electric motors, but they’re still much quieter than conventional ICE outboard motors. The company stated the reducing sound helps in reducing the barrier between boaters and nature. “We set about to create an adventure craft that can take you off the beaten path, transporting you via a fully electrified drivetrain, leaving nothing between you & nature.”