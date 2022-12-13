How to Catch Magnemite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the adorable Magnemite can be found in the gen 1 stage. the detailed explanation of the process of catching and evolving Magnemite is explained further.

Magnemite which is an electric or also considered as a steel magnet Pokemon can be generated with the help of two evolutions. These two Evolutions are Magneton and Magnezone. It can be also noticed that Gen 1 Pokemon is not always able to have all these two Evolutions.

This is because Magnezone was introduced deliberately into the fourth version of Pokemon which is Pokemon Diamond Pearl and Platinum which is also a brand new form of the Magnemite line. In the game of Pokemon Scarlet and violet, all the players are trying to complete the Pokedex and in the next level, they are trying to see all the pokemon in the Paldea region.

what is the location of Magnemite in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Adorable Magnemite can be found in the Pokemon Scarlet and violet games. Magnemite is seen to be floating around the regions of eastern Province area 2 along with Eastern province area 3. In the game, this area is in the west of Levincia where all the electric type of gym leaders along with Iono are present. Along with this, there are many other places in these two locations where Magnemite can be found.

Most of them can be traced near the rivers Which are located in the western part of Levincia. This region is also considered the South Pokemon Centre for a fast travel spot. Magnemite can also be traced on the map at the locations where orange makers are also placed.

If the user is looking to upgrade their Magnemite’s strength they will be required to train Magnemite till the 30th level so that they will be able to convert Magnemite into a Magneton. Magnemite can also be kept in the party by the players so that in this manner they will be able to gain some EXP from the respective Pokemon Battles. Similarly, they can be given EXP in the form of candies.

Magnemite will be obtained by beating the Tera Raids. As the player is expecting to evolve Magneton into Magnezone In that case the player will be required to fight with the thunder stone.

These thunderstones can be obtained after defeating the pokemon in the Tera Raid battles and they can be also located on the floor in the form of loot. But simply they can be bought from the Delibird Presents Store located on the North side of Levincia.