Polestar surpassed its electric vehicle delivery goal for 2022

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath stated that the company surpassed its electric vehicle delivery goal for 2022. The automaker has been racing to meet demands and is striving to accelerate the shift. It is going beyond just producing zero-emission cars and going for more transparency in the industry.

The young EV maker is quickly building its brand. In April, Polestar partnered with rental giant Hertz to provide up to 65,0000 EVs. Polestar went public in June under the ticker PSNY, accelerating its growth strategy with a new platform and sources of funding. The Polestar 3, the company’s first electric SUV, officially made its debut in October with a 300-mile range and a price tag of $84,000. Polestar plans to expand its EV lineup with another SUV, the Polestar 4, in 2023 and the Polestar 5 sports sedan in 2024. More recently, Polestar says its planning for a “new era for sports cars” with its Polestar 6 electric roadster.

December @PolestarCars has been a crazy mission, with an all time high of deliveries. Team has been working extra hard right to the end of the year. Mission accomplished ☑️👊🏻 — Thomas Ingenlath (@ThomasIngenlath) December 30, 2022

Delivery goals

To solidify its success, Ingenlath replied to a comment on a previous post that read, “also, next important step is announcing that the 50K production goal has been met,” with a champagne emoji, in an apparent celebratory tribute.

