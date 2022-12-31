Warren Buffett surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealthiest people list

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has now surpassed the founder and CEO of Amazon who was considered one of the top 5 wealthiest men on the planet, as per the report recently published by the Bloomberg billionaires index.

With this position, Warren Buffett has surpassed the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos who was once considered one of the top five richest men on the list. Last year Jeff Bezos was surpassed by Bill gates who was leading above Bezos in the ranking, along with that Jeff Bezos had come close to Elon Musk who was considered back then the third richest man on the list.

Warren Buffett who is considered a famed investor and also the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is estimated to have approximately $108 billion worth as of Thursday. The analysis regarding these new reports was issued by the Bloomberg billionaires index for the last quarter of 2022. Now in sixth place, the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos is estimated to have $107 billion as total assets.

The co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates who is also considered one of the close friends of Warren Buffett is estimated to have approximately 110 billion fortune in his fortune assets. Fortune Bill Gates is positioned as the fourth richest man on the planet.

Although the fortune of Bill Gates is at a touching distance from Warren Buffett soon. It can be analyzed that Warren Buffett who has been ranked fifth and Bill Gates who has been ranked fourth will be having only $1 billion for the Fortune ranking change from the market outcomes.

The second on the list is Elon Musk who is considered a person with an estimated fortune of $138 billion along with the recent acquisition of the social networking platform Twitter.

How Warren Buffett became the 5th wealthiest man?

As a part of the market movement at the start of this year, Warren Buffett was legging Elon Musk with over $170 billion and Jeff Bezos by $90 Billion, in the same timeline of it surpassing Gates by over $30 billion.

Warren Buffett was able to surpass Bezos and come near Gates and Musk as the parent company of Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway was performing exceptionally well with its all investments and stock assets moving in a diversifying and positive manner throughout the year.

A considerable note in Berkshire Hathaway is that Warren Buffett is having about 99% take into Berkshire’s net worth. As the prices of Microsoft dropped by 30% alone the prices of Amazon shares dropped similarly.

Warren Buffett was able to gain a profit from this market drop. Along with that, the stalks of Tesla were also pledged by approximately 70% this year. In contrast to the situation, the stock prices of Berkshire skyrocketed by approximately 2% in this manner. The buffet might have been much better in the ranking if he has not donated approximately $5 billion for the cause of good outcomes this year.

As Buffet has not given away approximately 52% of his Berkshire shares since 2006. all these class A class shares which were approximately 475,000 in total, he would have been $223 billion today making Warren Buffett one of the wealthiest men Possibly on the earth.

The top spot in the list is achieved by the French luxury Tycoon Bernard Arnault which is estimated to have a $165 billion net worth and the third spot in the list is achieved by one Indian industrials industrialist Gautam Adani with an estimated fortune of $121 billion.