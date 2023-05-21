Popeyes Shuts Down Store Amid Teen Workers’ School Skipping and Late Shifts Complaints

In a recent development, a Popeyes restaurant in California has been temporarily shut down by the company following disturbing reports of child labor law violations and mistreatment of teenage employees. The allegations include prolonged working hours and late-night shifts, which have prompted an outcry among workers and led to protests outside the Oakland establishment.

The employees, mostly minors, have lodged complaints stating that they were coerced into skipping school in order to fulfill their work obligations. Moreover, they claim that they were regularly scheduled to work beyond the permissible time limit of 11 p.m., a clear violation of California labor laws designed to safeguard the well-being and educational pursuits of young individuals. These laws explicitly state that individuals under the age of 18 must not work more than four hours on a school day and should not be employed past 11 p.m.

The protest outside the Popeyes restaurant was marked by the presence of impassioned individuals, with 17-year-old Johmara Romero, a cashier, bravely coming forward to share her personal ordeal. She revealed the detrimental impact of her demanding work schedule on her academic performance, disclosing instances where she had to toil until 11 p.m. on school nights, resulting in her oversleeping and subsequently arriving late to school. Romero further recounted an incident when she was unexpectedly called in to work at noon on a school day, conflicting with her regular school hours until 2:30 p.m. Reluctantly, she was forced to forgo her education that day, compelled to prioritize staffing shortages over her own learning.

As time went on, Romero’s dedication to completing high school while managing her job grew increasingly uncertain. She found herself falling behind in her studies, grappling with insufficient sleep, and becoming frustrated by the overwhelming pressures. Falling grades became a cause for concern, with Romero questioning the likelihood of her successful graduation due to the detrimental effects of her work commitments.

In response to the serious nature of these allegations, Popeyes acted swiftly by closing the implicated store and launching a thorough investigation into the filed complaints with the California labor department. While the company has yet to respond to inquiries made by Insider outside of regular working hours, a representative made a statement to The Washington Post. The representative emphasized that Popeyes would not tolerate any violation of employment laws and, if proven true, decisive action would be taken against the franchisee responsible.

Sadly, this case is not an isolated incident, as other fast food chains have recently faced similar scrutiny for their non-compliance with child labor regulations. Notably, the Department of Labor initiated investigations into several McDonald’s locations in Kentucky and Pennsylvania after alarming reports emerged, alleging the employment of workers as young as 10 years old.

Popeyes’ prompt action in closing down the store and launching an internal investigation demonstrates the company’s commitment to upholding labor laws and prioritizing the well-being of its employees, particularly those who are underage. By addressing these grave concerns and taking appropriate measures, Popeyes aims to rectify any wrongdoing, foster a safe and nurturing work environment, and protect the rights of all employees involved. Such resolute action is essential for preserving the dignity and future prospects of young workers who deserve a supportive and lawful workplace.

