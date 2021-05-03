PortalOne Raises 15M For A New Hybrid Gaming Tv Show App

PortalOne, the startup that is developing an app that brings the two entertainment formats together, has announced a remarkable round of funding as it prepares to exit the closed beta. Gaming and streaming video are currently two of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world, and PortalOne – a hybrid gaming startup – announced a $15 million seed funding this week as they prepare to exit the closed beta with the app, which allows people to watch not only on – but also live shows where users can play special guests.

The goal in solving this problem is to create a video-on-demand service similar to the one that is envisaged for gaming.

Meanwhile, the fact that so many live events have been canceled in person has paved the way for satisfied players to think twice about building a new kind of live show. Even one of the earliest TV formats to show games is in the early stages of hybrid interactivity, argues Stig, who helped develop one, and the use of interactive tuning for home audiences via phone is definitely pushing the concept in new directions. What PortalOne does is completely new, because the boundary between linear entertainment and interactive entertainment or what a game it has become more and more fluid over the decades.

In December of 2019, Roblox said his show with Lil Nas will pave the way for future events, and if Marshmello gets a big response to his Fortnite show in 2019, the game could be seen as the first step in a new kind of live show.

