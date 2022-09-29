Postcard company faces massive backlash for asking employees to work through the hurricane

Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc in Florida. Experts are calling the storm “catastrophic,” there are whales and seals and alligators floating in the yards of houses, and then there is a postcard company that asked its employees to work through the dangerous hurricane. Yes! PostcardMania received massive backlash for asking its employees to work through the hurricane. The company even had the nerve to tell its already traumatized workers to focus on what’s actually important aka quarterly goals. Obviously, a hurricane with the potential to raze to ground houses isn’t exactly important when compared to the precious goals of PostcardMania! Read along to know more.

The What and Why

We come across several moments in life when you can’t help but ask, “are you serious?” PostcardMania’s instruction for its employees is definitely something that elicits the said response. Arrogant oblivion can come in different shapes and sizes. But PostcardMania has definitely taken arrogance and oblivion to another level altogether.

The incident was first reported by Johan Furman of Labor Notes, a media and organizing a project for union activists. Joy Gendusa, the Chief Executive Officer asked the employees to come to work as usual during a staff meeting on Monday. She said, “It is not going to be that bad, I promise. Obviously, you feeling safe and comfortable is of the utmost importance, but I honestly want to continue to deliver and I want to have a good end of the quarter.” “Safe” and “comfortable” working when there is a hurricane wreaking havoc outside. That does sound like an achievable goal. The company even generously asked people to bring their kids and pets to the office. The irony is just too striking and the callousness of the company is even more appalling.

Employees at marketing firm @postcardmania in Clearwater, Florida are not only being asked to work through the hurricane, but are being told to *bring their kids and pets to stay at work overnight* so as to "continue to service our National clients." pic.twitter.com/I9sV1gjDmA — Jonah Furman (@JonahFurman) September 27, 2022

After the outrageous remarks went viral, PostcardMania soon rubbished the statement by saying that it had merely offered the office as a shelter. However, a certain mail recovered says something else. Reports show that the vice president of the company apparently sent a mail to staff that said, “As most of you know, PCM was built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. And since we are a national company we would like to continue servicing our clients if we can. You will be allowed to bring your children to work those two days. We will have movies and other fun stuff in the common area to keep them entertained.” “Fun”, “entertainment”, and a hurricane definitely don’t go hand in hand and it’s pretty amusing that the irony was lost on PostcardMania.

The massive outrage on the internet soon opened doors to details like how Joy Gendusa had donated to Trump. Also, the fact that she belonged to the controversial religion, Scientology didn’t help matters either. Let’s take a look at the reactions on Twitter.

Well, they asked for it.

Here’s a postcard you can send to the management at @postcardmania pic.twitter.com/9j1QXZ5klb — Biggie Little (@BiggieLittle9) September 27, 2022

It is a sign from the universe to stop working for that company that clearly doesn’t whether the people working there live or die.

Why oh why would anyone ever do business with a callous, inhuman, psychotic company like @postcardmania? Employees: Neither your lives nor your families are a matter of concern for your bosses. Time to polish up your resume. Get the f*** out of there. https://t.co/ekiZGysNPG — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 29, 2022

Clearwater-based PostcardMania uses a business program tied to Scientology, creating a culture valuing productivity even in the face of natural disaster. Now the company is under fire after the CEO asked staffers to go to the office during Hurricane Ianhttps://t.co/k2lDfQP6Iw — Bernadette Berdychowski (@bberdychowski) September 29, 2022

Joy Gendusa doesn’t sound like a horrible CEO, she sounds like MOST CEOs in America who put profit before the safety and well-being of people. Exploitation of workers shouldn’t be the norm—she should resign. #postcardmania #HurricanIan https://t.co/L5BQGIKNN0 — Simona Grace (@simonagrace) September 29, 2022

I hope postcardmania employees QUIT after the CEO showed no regard for their safety and that the only priority is profits. I hope the CEO’s words cause the demise of the company. https://t.co/hBnwRGPT6W — RuggerFunBobby (@RuggerFunBobby) September 29, 2022

Right!

Definitely where you want to be with your kids and pets when it all goes down: pic.twitter.com/FZWqfy1nTC — The Learned Dog (@thelearneddog) September 27, 2022

Well, the moral of the story is to think twice before asking your employees to risk their lives and that of their kids and pets for “quarterly goals.”