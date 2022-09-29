Log In Register
Postcard company faces massive backlash for asking employees to work through the hurricane

Sandra Theres Dony
News

Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc in Florida. Experts are calling the storm “catastrophic,” there are whales and seals and alligators floating in the yards of houses, and then there is a postcard company that asked its employees to work through the dangerous hurricane. Yes! PostcardMania received massive backlash for asking its employees to work through the hurricane. The company even had the nerve to tell its already traumatized workers to focus on what’s actually important aka quarterly goals. Obviously, a hurricane with the potential to raze to ground houses isn’t exactly important when compared to the precious goals of PostcardMania! Read along to know more.

Hurricane Ian

The What and Why

We come across several moments in life when you can’t help but ask, “are you serious?” PostcardMania’s instruction for its employees is definitely something that elicits the said response. Arrogant oblivion can come in different shapes and sizes. But PostcardMania has definitely taken arrogance and oblivion to another level altogether.

The incident was first reported by Johan Furman of Labor Notes, a media and organizing a project for union activists. Joy Gendusa, the Chief Executive Officer asked the employees to come to work as usual during a staff meeting on Monday. She said, “It is not going to be that bad, I promise. Obviously, you feeling safe and comfortable is of the utmost importance, but I honestly want to continue to deliver and I want to have a good end of the quarter.” “Safe” and “comfortable” working when there is a hurricane wreaking havoc outside. That does sound like an achievable goal. The company even generously asked people to bring their kids and pets to the office. The irony is just too striking and the callousness of the company is even more appalling.

After the outrageous remarks went viral, PostcardMania soon rubbished the statement by saying that it had merely offered the office as a shelter. However, a certain mail recovered says something else. Reports show that the vice president of the company apparently sent a mail to staff that said, “As most of you know, PCM was built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. And since we are a national company we would like to continue servicing our clients if we can. You will be allowed to bring your children to work those two days. We will have movies and other fun stuff in the common area to keep them entertained.” “Fun”, “entertainment”, and a hurricane definitely don’t go hand in hand and it’s pretty amusing that the irony was lost on PostcardMania.

The massive outrage on the internet soon opened doors to details like how Joy Gendusa had donated to Trump. Also, the fact that she belonged to the controversial religion, Scientology didn’t help matters either. Let’s take a look at the reactions on Twitter.

Well, they asked for it.

It is a sign from the universe to stop working for that company that clearly doesn’t whether the people working there live or die.

Right!

Well, the moral of the story is to think twice before asking your employees to risk their lives and that of their kids and pets for “quarterly goals.”

 

 

 

 

