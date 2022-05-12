Stake.com to Partner with Pragmatic Play to Create a Dedicated Live Studio

Are you a big fan of live casino gambling? If the answer is “yes”, then we have some great news for you. If you are familiar with casino operators in the gambling world, then two names will certainly mean a lot to you – Pragmatic Play and Stake.com. Well, the moment has come that most gambling enthusiasts have been waiting for a while. These two sides have finally agreed on a partnership!

These two companies have made a new entertainment option for gambling. One of the most successful software developing companies will offer its products on one of the best crypto gambling sites in the world. So, if you like to gamble live with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies, this is a piece of outstanding news for you!

So, What Exactly They Agreed On?

Thanks to their willingness to share details of the contract (of course, not all of them), we now know what they plan to work on together. They agreed on terms that will satisfy all three sides – Stake.com, Pragmatic play, and all the customers of Stake casino. There will be 12 live table games. More precisely, there will be 10 live blackjack tables, 1 roulette, and one live baccarat.

Generally speaking, table games are popular all over the world. We give ourselves the right to say that they are equally popular as slots. Because of that, if you are this profile of player, then we are sure you are pretty excited to hear the latest news.

But it would be unfair not to explain more about these two companies. If you want to get more familiar with Stake.com, you can read the full review and find out additional information. But, before you do that, we would like to share basic information about both companies. Let’s go!

More Information about Stake.Com

Stake.com is a crypto-based casino that has been running successfully since 2017. The company is founded by Medium Rare N.V. Since the very beginning, the casino has been licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority. This confirms that the casino is 100% safe and legit. All the data you share will be protected while the winnings you earn will be safely transferred to your crypto wallet.

This is an international website. Because of that, it is translated into several different languages (12 of them in total) such as English, French, Spanish, Filipino, Russian, and others. Currently, there are 8 digital currencies you can use such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and others. When you look closer, a wide range of payment options is waiting for you!

We believe that safety is one of the crucial features that you want to know more about. Well, first and foremost, the casino lets you use two-factor authentication. It is not a secret that data loss is sometimes a result of human error. Even if you somehow share your password somewhere, the person that wants to enter your account will have to verify the identity with a unique code. The unique code comes to your mobile phone in the form of SMS.

Apart from that, as you can conclude from this article, all the games are developed by reputable software development companies. Most games you can find on this gambling platform (there are in total 1021 games, and the number will grow with the new agreement) come with an average RTP of 99%. That means the chances of winning are pretty high.

Speaking of the owners, it is probably good to say that their reputation is extremely good. Have you ever heard about Primedice? It is one of the most popular dice gambling sites in the world. It has been working for 9 years, and it has managed to attract millions of people around the globe. Well, the company that stands behind Stake.com is also the owner of Primedice.

The bonuses and promotions are also wonderful. Indeed, this casino does not have a welcome bonus which may be unusual at first. However, other promotions that they offer are even better than the casual welcome offers that most casinos have. Believe it or not, you can also get the chance to win a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. This certainly is a unique offer and not a big number of casinos will provide rewards of this type.

Pragmatic Play Short Overview

What to say about Pragmatic Play? It is one of the best software development companies in the betting and iGaming industry. In their portfolio, you can find a bunch of different casino products that come with innovative designs, sounds, and animations. So far, they have developed hundreds of games like slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and others.

The truth is – the company does not sign any contracts with the end-users (gamblers). They are a type of B2B business that works only with casinos where they release their games. But that doesn’t mean they do not think about average players at all. The company does participate in the responsible gambling community. Their intention is not to cause a problem of addiction. Instead of that, their mission is to become a leading iGaming company that makes the lives of all people more entertaining and relaxing. Of course, they also want to give the chance to some individuals to earn money. But, in the gambling world, money is the less important thing!

Are they licensed? Well, neither of the companies of this type would manage to become successful without a license. They possess a bunch of licenses from regulatory bodies like Malta Gambling Authority, HM Government of Gibraltar, Gaming Associates, and others. That only confirms how successful and safe they are!

Their games are available on both, mobile and desktop devices. You can use them in 31 different languages and use all the currencies including crypto to play them. Cool, isn’t it?

Conclusion

After hearing a short review of both companies, you understand why this collaboration is a fantastic thing. People that like to gamble with crypto will have the chance to enjoy popular table games that come with beautiful designs and interesting gameplay. We are sure the collaboration will expand in the future with new cool digital products. When and how that will happen is something we are yet to see. However, we are sure it is going to be fantastic. At least, the current agreement already is outstanding, right?