Prathamesh Sinha of ‘Shark Tank India’ fame demonstrates self-learning gadget to PM Modi, wins his heart

A visually blind boy aged eleven-year, Prathamesh Sinha, who laid a great impression on every resident of India through his “Shark Tank India” stint, has gained a new admirer in the Prime Minister of the country.

In the course of advancing Digital India Week 2022 on July 4, the young boy presented himself in front of Mr. Narendra Modi as the chief representative of the Tinkerbell labs and exhibited in front of him a device called “Annie”, which is unique in itself. Annie is a gadget that helps visually challenged individuals in learning Braille on their own. Even though the boy is visually challenged but his determination and charisma have won the heart of the Prime Minister.

Later during his address at the Digit India Week 2022, the Prime Minister lauded Prathamesh saying that encountering such determined people like him re-establishes his belief that India is leading towards development and the country has a bright future ahead.

🇮🇳 India is Unstoppable! 11-yr-old Prathamesh Sinha from Pune demonstrating his company’s product, the Braille self-learning device, in front of Hon. PM @narendramodi at #DIW2022 Digital Mela. pic.twitter.com/8NeSmuG8YR — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) July 6, 2022

The Digital India Week 2022 was convened in the capital city of Gujarat state. The Prime Minister of the Country also inaugurated a number of digital portals at this event, comprising Digital India Bhashini, etc.

To deal with communal problems by breaking new ground in technology, Thinkebell labs built up its front-runner novelty “Annie” to aid the individuals who are visually challenged in reading, writing, and typing Braille. Business magnate Anand Mahindra supports the firm.

The making of this device began as a sovereign study program at the Goa dorm of BITS Pilani but it turned out to be an education gadget for visibly challenged individuals. During the early stage of the making, the co-founders Sanskriti Dawle and Aman Srivastava designed a music case for the Braille alphabet on a Raspberry Pi. This song box was then converted into the unique device called “Annie”.

The firm made a striking presentation on the inaugural commerce reality show “Shark Tank India”. Tinkerbell Labs’ innovatory product “Annie” earned collective financing of ₹1.05 crore at 3% equity from three Indian Sharks, the founder of matrimonial site Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal, the executive director of Emcure Pharma, Namita Thapar, and the founder of Lenskart, Piyush Bansal.

The visually impaired boy said in the reality show that he adores the co-founder of bOAt, Aman Gupta most among all other Sharks sitting on the panel. Prathamesh Sinha addresses himself as a motivational speaker on his social media profile and he received the luck to sit in Shark’s chair.