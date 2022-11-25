Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India with a range of 500km

Bangalore-based startup launches its first electric SUV in India at Rs.39.5 lakh. The vehicle is claimed to have a range of 500km and this marks the entry of the startup to India’s automaker. Also, the vehicle can be charged 0-80 percent in 30 minutes. According to the automaker, the battery of the SUV can last up to 250,000km.

The design of the Pravaig Defy electric SUV represents a muscular SUV with sharp lines running all across the body of the electric vehicle. Some might even find the SUVs design very similar to that of Range Rover SUVs.

The front end of the car comes with crisp lines and an LED right bar across the front of the car. Similar, sharp lines run across the side of the electric SUV with a sloping roof line. All of the lines of the SUV merge at the rear end with the tailgate and the lamps. This design gives the SUV an aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of 0.33. Coming to the interior, the Pravaig Defy gets loads of features like a 15-6-inch touchscreen display, an infotainment system with 5G connectivity, six-way power adjustment for the seats, a 10-inch screen for display, a wireless charger, a Devialet sound system and more.

More details

For safety, the electric SUV has a 360-degree camera system, TPMS, and six airbags. The Pravaig Defy SUV is equipped with two electric motors that combined produce 620 Nm and 407 horsepower. The power is sourced from a 90.9 kWh 5-module Li-ion battery. This battery can be charged using an optional home charger with a charging of up to 7.2kW, which can give the car a range of 300 km in 8 hours. For those looking for a better option, it also gets a 150 kW DC charger.

While Pravaig hasn’t revealed the interiors of the Defy yet, it has revealed some details about it. Taking center stage in the Defy’s interior will be a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. It will also get a panoramic sunroof and the option to upholster its interior in no less than three eco-friendly materials. The Defy will get 5G connectivity and also a surround sound music system from the French brand Phantom Opera. The car will get Pravaig’s own User Interface, dubbed the MultiFace which the brand claims will be smooth and free of glitches. The UI will support Apple CarPlay connectivity as well. The system will also get OTA updates. Moreover, the SUV will also feature ambient lighting, an air filter, and captain seats at the back as an option, apart from its standard five-seat layout and all the seats will have electric adjustment and cooling functions.