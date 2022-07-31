Pre Booking for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 has begun 

As of now, it brings no sort of surprise that Samsung will be launching its new set of foldable and flip smartphones for the upcoming new Unpacked for this year which is set scheduled on 10th of August for this year.

However, the new set of smartphones will be launched in several markets at the same time including in Indian markets too.

Here is everything we know so far bout the pre-booking status for the smartphone and what are the benefits you will be getting to buy the phone on pre-booking.

Samsung India starts pre-booking for the upcoming foldable and flip smartphone

Before the official launch of the smartphone, Samsung India has started pre-booking for the upcoming new foldable and flip smartphone for the price tag of Rs. 1,999 which interested users will be asked to pay in advance before launch.

For the users who are looking towards getting this smartphone with pre-booking, they will be getting extra benefits after buying the smartphone after launch.

How can you pre-book this smartphone?

As we have mentioned above too, Samsung India has started with the pre-booking of the new foldable and flip smartphone which can be done by paying an upfront cost of Rs. 1,999.

However, Samsung promises to provide extra exclusive benefits which will be worth Rs. 5,000. If you’re looking to buy the product on a pre-booking basis, then you can pre-book the product by referring to their official site.

What will be the smartphone feature inside?

For the people who are interested in getting the latest foldable then you can have a look at the new Z Fold 4 which will be coming with a duo display setup with a bigger 7.6-inch bigger QXGA resolution screen and also will have a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen. Both of the displays will be AMOLED and will support a 120Hz of faster refresh rate as well.

Getting to the hardware features, the smartphone will be getting its power from the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm which is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and will be coming with up to 12GB of faster RAM and also 512GB of faster internal storage as well. Although, we do expect to see a 1TB storage option too.

If you’re concerned about the battery and camera then the foldable will be coming with a trio camera housing a 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor and also a telephoto sensor of 12MP.

Getting to the battery side, the smartphone will be coming with a bigger 4,400 capacity battery with the support for 25W of faster wired charging too.

Now getting to the flip smartphone, we will be getting a duo display with a 6.7-inch main display which supports FHD+ resolution and also a 120Hz faster refresh rate and then we will also get to see a 2.1-inch screen as well.

The flip smartphone will have a different camera and battery where we will get to see a 12MP of primary camera and a 12MP ultra camera and on the battery side, we will get to see a decent 3,700 capacity battery which will again support 25W of faster charging too.