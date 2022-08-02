Pre Orders for Google Pixel 7 Series to start by 6th October, says report

While Google’s previous year’s Pixel lineup has already been making a massive hit within the smartphone industry, now it’s time for bringing the new refreshed series of smartphones within the Pixel lineup. Just like iPhones from Apple, even Pixel phones are been anticipated highly, especially by Android lovers and even a few Pixel heads who are always up to get in hands with the latest Pixel phones.

As a piece of good news, Google gave a smaller glimpse of the design for the upcoming Pixel 7 series during their year event, Google I/O which was scheduled for May this year. During the event, they also hinted about the launch which will be scheduled for the coming fall of this year. However, prior to the launch date getting confirmed one of the popular tipsters named Jon Posser has brought with some spoiler alert about the starting date for pre-order which of course gives us a hint on which month will this smartphone be unveiled.

Google Pixel 7 series Pre Order to start on 6th October

As per the source from Jon Posser says, Google will be starting the pre-ordering page for its newer flagship lineup for this year on the 6th of October, however adding more to this we would also say that Google might be scheduling a launch somewhere around the 13th of October this year, which of course comes out from a popular tipster’s source.

What are the specs we can expect?

Many of us could get crazed for knowing the specs for this upcoming beast. Furthermore, if we go by leaks [because Google isn’t bringing any such confirmations]We can expect to get the latest upgrade with a newer build Tensor chipset exclusively by Google.

Furthermore, the newer Tensor chipset will be provided by Samsung under its 4NM process and will be adding an extra feature coating of PLP which is called Panel level package (PLP) which will help the chipset to work upon “productivity-based tasks”

However, there were several issues noticed with the first generation tensor chipset which also includes its major battery drain issue, but now Google and Samsung have been rounding their Research and Development in order to counter the issues from the previous generation Tensor chipset and add more such improvement with the generation.

To get a further idea, we will have to wait a little longer maybe till we get more leaks or just Google coming up and hinting about the specs and features to make a hype, but let’s hope for the best. Until stay tuned with us on TechStory.