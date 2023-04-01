Primebook 4G Laptop has been launched finally! Best laptop under Rs. 20k?

The Primebook 4G is a laptop designed for students and anyone looking for an affordable yet functional device for their daily computing needs. If you are someone who has been looking to know more about this Primbook laptop then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know about this new laptop.

Primbook 4G Laptop – Here is everything you need to know:

The laptop is just weighing around 1.2kg, and it is easy to carry around, making it perfect for those who are always on the go. The device comes with an 11.6-inch LCD IPS display that offers an HD screen resolution. The display is clear and vibrant, ensuring an excellent viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Primebook 4G is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 (MT8788) chip, which is known for its power efficiency and strong performance. The laptop has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 200GB using a microSD card. The combination of the processor and RAM ensures smooth performance even when running multiple apps simultaneously.

The Primebook 4G runs Prime OS, which is based on Android 11. The OS is designed to provide easy access to over 10,000 Android apps via the Prime Store. The OS has been customized to work seamlessly with hundreds of educational and e-learning apps, making it an ideal device for students who need to access a variety of educational resources.

The device comes with various connectivity options, including 4G SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Mini HDMI. The 4,000mAh battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, ensuring that users can work for an extended period without having to charge the device frequently.

In terms of security, the Primebook 4G features an MDM (Mobile Device Management) feature that enables parental controls. Parents can block apps, restrict usage, and access browsing history to ensure that their children do not access any harmful content.

The laptop also features a customizable keyboard and touchpad that allows users to set up the device to their liking. This makes it easier for users to type and navigate through the device, improving their overall experience.

Primbook 4G – What’s the final pricing of this new laptop?

The Primebook 4G is priced at Rs 16,990, but customers can purchase it at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 via Flipkart.

The laptop also has another variant where you will be getting a faster 4GB RAM which will be combined with internal storage of up to 128GB and this model is retailing for a price tag of Rs 18,990. If you are planning to buy this laptop right now, then you will be able to buy this laptop during the new online sale which will be set on 11th of March this year.