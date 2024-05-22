The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is inquiring about a new Microsoft feature called Recall, which can take screenshots of a user’s laptop every few seconds. Privacy concerns arise as Microsoft AI is taking unauthorized screenshots, raising questions about user data protection.

Recall, set to be exclusive to Microsoft’s upcoming Copilot+ PCs, captures encrypted screenshots and stores them locally on the user’s device. Microsoft asserts that Recall is an optional feature with privacy and security at its core. Users can control which snapshots are taken, and data is not accessed by Microsoft or any external parties unless physical access to the device is gained.

The ICO is scrutinizing the safeguards Microsoft has implemented to protect user privacy. An ICO spokesperson emphasized the need for companies to rigorously assess and mitigate risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms before launching new products.

Privacy Risks Highlighted

Privacy experts express significant concerns over Recall’s implications. Dr. Kris Shrishak, an AI and privacy advisor, warned that the feature could deter users from visiting certain websites or accessing confidential documents due to constant screenshotting. Daniel Tozer, a data privacy expert at Keystone Law, compared Recall to scenarios depicted in dystopian media and questioned the legality and ethical implications of recording and redisplaying users’ personal information.

Critics like Jen Caltrider from Mozilla’s privacy team raised alarms about the detailed access Recall could provide to anyone who obtains a user’s password. She highlighted potential risks such as exposing sensitive financial information or health data if Microsoft changes its policy on local data storage.

User Control and Consent

Users express apprehension as Microsoft AI is taking unauthorized screenshots, fearing the potential misuse of captured information. Microsoft assures that users can limit what Recall captures, including opting out of recording certain websites and excluding private browsing sessions in Edge. However, questions remain about consent, particularly for individuals appearing in video calls or photos captured by Recall.

Experts warn users to be cautious. Caltrider advised against using Recall-equipped devices for sensitive activities, such as logging into financial accounts or seeking confidential information. She underscored the potential dangers of having sensitive data stored locally, which could be accessed under certain conditions, like court orders or policy changes.

Microsoft maintains that Recall was designed with privacy in mind from the start. The company emphasizes that it does not access the data and that a hacker would need physical access to the device to view the screenshots.

Privacy Concerns and Security Risks

Microsoft claims that Recall is an “optional experience” and emphasizes that all screenshots are stored locally, not accessed by Microsoft or any external parties. However, the frequency and comprehensiveness of the screenshots raise substantial privacy issues. Users’ activities, including browsing history, emails, and documents, are captured continuously, which could lead to inadvertent exposure of sensitive information.

Privacy experts, such as Dr. Kris Shrishak, argue that the mere knowledge of being constantly monitored can deter users from accessing certain websites or documents, effectively having a “chilling effect” on their behavior. This apprehension is rooted in the fear that any captured data, even if stored locally, could potentially be accessed by unauthorized individuals if the device is compromised.

Concerns about data security intensify as Microsoft AI is taking unauthorized screenshots, prompting calls for stricter privacy measures. Moreover, there are concerns about how Microsoft will manage consent for individuals inadvertently caught in screenshots, such as during video calls. This raises ethical questions about the extent of surveillance and the need for clear, user-friendly consent mechanisms.

Data privacy expert Daniel Tozer draws parallels between Recall and dystopian scenarios depicted in media like “Black Mirror.” He emphasizes the need for Microsoft to have a lawful basis for recording and redisplaying personal information. This is particularly pertinent for sensitive or proprietary data belonging to users’ employers, which could be captured without their explicit consent or knowledge.

