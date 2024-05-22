Humane, the startup led by ex-Apple veterans Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, is reportedly looking for a buyer. According to Bloomberg, the company is seeking a sale price between $750 million and $1 billion.

The move comes after the underwhelming release of Humane’s AI Pin, a $699 wearable computer. Reviews criticized the device for its slow performance and lackluster user experience, which failed to meet the ambitious promises made by its founders. The AI Pin was marketed as an always-on AI assistant designed to help users stay present and reduce reliance on smartphones.

Humane developed a unique operating system, CosmOS, to power the AI Pin. This system connects to various AI models to answer voice queries and analyze visual inputs from the device’s camera. A distinctive feature is its laser “display,” which projects information onto the user’s palm. However, users must subscribe monthly to keep the device active.

Challenges and Criticisms

Humane is looking for a buyer to offload its struggling AI Pin division. Despite its innovative features, the AI Pin has faced significant issues. Reviews highlighted inconsistent software performance, poor battery life, and overheating. Humane has committed to addressing these problems with firmware updates and recently integrated OpenAI’s GPT-4o model to enhance functionality.

In 2023, Humane was valued at $850 million, backed by $230 million from investors including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman is rumored to be working with former Apple designer Jony Ive on a new AI product, unrelated to Humane. The widespread criticism of the AI Pin has likely affected Humane’s market valuation.

Limited Buyer Pool

Humane is looking for a buyer after facing challenges with their AI Pin wearable. Finding a buyer at the desired price might be challenging. Major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft are all heavily investing in AI. However, it remains uncertain how Humane’s intellectual property would fit into their existing AI projects.

Humane’s ambitious start has hit significant roadblocks with the AI Pin’s poor reception. As the company seeks a buyer, its future hinges on the perceived value of its technology in the rapidly evolving AI market.

Innovative Concept but Poor Execution

Humane’s AI Pin promised a revolutionary shift in how we interact with technology, aiming to reduce our dependency on smartphones. The concept was intriguing: a wearable AI assistant that stays always on, responds to voice queries, and projects information onto the user’s palm. This vision, however, fell short in practice.

The device’s slow response times and inconsistent performance were major disappointments. Users found that the AI Pin often lagged in answering questions and failed to deliver a seamless user experience. These issues suggest that while the idea was groundbreaking, the execution was not well thought out or sufficiently tested before release.

Moreover, the AI Pin’s hardware problems, such as poor battery life and overheating, exacerbated user dissatisfaction. A wearable device that can’t last through the day or becomes uncomfortably hot is impractical. These flaws indicate that Humane may have rushed the product to market without fully addressing these critical aspects.

Business Strategy and Market Realities

Humane’s business strategy now involves seeking a buyer for their company, aiming for a hefty price tag of $750 million to $1 billion. This is a bold move, especially after the AI Pin’s poor market reception. The valuation of $850 million in 2023 was based on investor optimism and potential rather than proven success.

The company’s unique operating system, CosmOS, and its integration with advanced AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o, do show potential. However, potential buyers will weigh this against the AI Pin’s market failure. Major tech companies, already deep into their own AI projects, may not see sufficient value in acquiring Humane, especially at such a high price. Additionally, Humane’s reliance on a subscription model to keep the AI Pin active could be seen as a hindrance rather than a feature.

