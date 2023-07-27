Privacy Concerns Escalate as FBI Seizes Server Copy from Mastodon Network Without Subpoena

Is it common for FBI officials to seize a server containing user data from a tech company without formal notice? Generally, FBI officials cannot simply seize a server from a tech company containing user data without following the appropriate legal process, which often involves obtaining a subpoena. However, in the case of Mastodon, a decentralized social network, the FBI reportedly seized an entire server copy containing data from thousands of users.

As per The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the FBI took possession of a Mastodon server backup that was associated with a group known as Kolektiva, described as an “anarchist/anti-colonial” collective.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) issued a warning to users of decentralized networks, citing that recent actions by the FBI demonstrate a significant threat to the privacy of individuals using platforms like Mastodon. The EFF expressed concerns that user data could be subjected to surveillance by federal investigation agencies.

The incident, which took place in May, received little media attention at the time. According to the group Kolektiva, the FBI conducted a raid at the home of one of its admins in relation to a local protest, approximately six weeks after the event. During the raid, the FBI seized a server copy belonging to Kolektiva’s Mastodon instance, a decentralized social network with more than 8,000 active users. The database contained sensitive user account information, including email addresses, potentially linked IP addresses, and hashed user passwords. Additionally, the FBI obtained an unencrypted copy of the Kolektiva social database, as the raid coincided with an admin’s attempt to troubleshoot an issue. This situation raises significant concerns about the privacy and security of user data on decentralized networks like Mastodon when facing law enforcement investigations. The EFF is currently advocating for both users and Mastodon server operators to be proactive in safeguarding against potential FBI seizures. The group is emphasizing the importance of being prepared and taking necessary precautions. They are urging hosts within the expanding decentralized web to recognize their responsibility in protecting the privacy and rights of their users. The recent incident serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and support for users on decentralized networks. As of now, the FBI has not made any comments or issued any official statements regarding the incident. In response to the incident, Eugen Rochko, the founder of Mastodon, pointed out that the FBI conducted a raid on one of the admins of kolektiva.social for unrelated charges. During the raid, the admin had a backup of the kolektiva.social database on one of their personal digital devices at home, which is not considered a recommended practice. Eugen Rochko clarified that while the particular Mastodon server associated with kolektiva.social is still operational, the FBI does have the ability to take down a Mastodon server within their jurisdiction, just as they can with any other website. He emphasized that Mastodon’s decentralized nature means that taking down one server does not impact the functionality of the entire network, highlighting that there is nothing inherently unique about Mastodon in this regard.

