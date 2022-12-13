Private jet company sues Twitter over unpaid flight bills

A private jet company has filed a lawsuit against Twitter for flights taken before Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, but the company is allegedly standing firm on its position to not pay the more than $200,000 in flight fees.

According to a report published by the Business Insider, Private Jet Services Group is looking forward to sue Twitter for a couple of flights former chief marketing officer Leslie Berland and another employee took between New Jersey and San Francisco on 26 and 27 October.

The lawsuit was filed by Private Jet Services Group (PJS) on Dec. 9 in a federal court in New Hampshire, where the company is headquartered. It accused Twitter of bot paying $197,725 for a roundtrip flight.

Marty O’Neill, Twitter’s head of global strategic sourcing, said in an email to PJS on Nov. 16, “Twitter is not liable for the expenses because DeLorenzo and Ancheta were not authorized to book the flights under the agreement between Twitter and PJS, according to the complaint.”