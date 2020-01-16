ProEves secured Rs 3.6 Cr from 1Crowd, angel investors

ProEves, which is a New Delhi based childcare discovery and booking platform, has now secured INR 3.6 crore in the funding round led by an early-stage investment firm, 1Crowd.

The round also saw participation from some of the various angel investors all across the globe.

Divya Agarwal, Co-founder, ProEves, said, “This round marks an important milestone in our journey; over the last two years, we have successfully proved our business model by delivering strong growth, as well as profitability.”

“This round provides us with the capital to drive the next phase of our growth, which includes ramping up ProEves enabled centers across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and other major cities, and being the undisputed leader in corporate childcare benefits solutions,” she added.

Anil Gudibande, Co-founder of 1Crowd, said,

“We have tracked ProEves’ progress closely, as it has built upon its first-mover advantage in the childcare space to establish a substantial market leadership position. We are pleased to partner with Ketika and Divya and look forward to a successful association with ProEves in the years to come.”

Founded by the Divya and Ketika in 2016, ProEves is an aggregator of the preschools and daycare centers across India, which offers tech-enabled, end to end childcare support solutions for corporate and retail consumers. The startup claims that it works with more than 7000 preschools and daycare suppliers, and its clients include some of India’s largest corporates.

