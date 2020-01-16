ExtraaEdge secred seed funding to expand overseas market

ExtraaEdge technology Solutions platform for the admissions and marketing at educational institutions has now secured $700000 in a seed funding round led by the Indian Angel Network and Sprout Venture Partners.

The Pune based marketing automation and CRM platform will use the funds towards its product development, data science capabilities as well as overseas expansion, said the announcement.

As of now, a domestic only player, ExtraaEdge Technology, is in advanced talks with the shareholders in the middle east and south Asian regions, Sprout Venture Capital Sahil Gupta, said the announcement.

The company has a client base of more than 130 educational institutes and uses the services to make data-driven enrolment decisions and increase admissions conversions and optimize marketing speed, said the announcement.

“Education marketing is going through a paradigm shift. Education sector spending is growing at 18% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and expected to reach about $30 billion by 2025… admission teams need to understand the intent and behavioral signals which become the key to build the brand, powerful outreach campaigns & the ultimate admission strategy…” Abhishek Ballabh, co-founder at ExtraaEdge, was quoted as saying in the statement.

