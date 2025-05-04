In the latest escalation over tech privacy concerns, Project Liberty—the group of investors led by billionaire Frank McCourt—has sharpened its criticism of TikTok following a hefty $600 million fine imposed by European regulators. The fine, tied to data privacy violations, has bolstered the consortium’s case for why TikTok—and social media more broadly—needs to be reformed, placing control of user data back into the hands of individuals rather than tech giants.

“This isn’t just another fine—it’s another warning sign,” said Tomicah Tilleman, President of Project Liberty. “People, not platforms, should own and control their personal data.”

A Wake-Up Call from Europe

The fine, issued by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC), comes amid growing concerns that TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, hasn’t done enough to protect the data of European users. The DPC, acting under the EU’s tough General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), argued that TikTok failed to prevent unauthorized access to user information—specifically the possibility that Chinese authorities could reach European data.

TikTok has denied the allegations, stating that it has “never received a request for European user data from Chinese authorities” and has “never provided it either.” The company intends to appeal the ruling.

Still, Project Liberty believes the penalty further exposes what it sees as a systemic problem in the tech world: platforms extracting, monetizing, and failing to safeguard vast amounts of personal data without users having a real say.

A Transatlantic Privacy Issue

For Project Liberty, the implications aren’t limited to Europe. The same privacy concerns resonate strongly in the U.S., especially with TikTok’s enormous American user base.

“There’s no difference between a teenager in Paris and one in Pittsburgh when it comes to the right to privacy and security online,” Tilleman emphasized. “Both deserve platforms that put people before profit.”

These concerns have already prompted U.S. lawmakers to take action. Earlier this year, the U.S. Congress passed legislation requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, citing national security threats. The Supreme Court later upheld the law, and now, a search for a new American owner is underway.

An Ambitious Vision: ‘The People’s Bid’

McCourt’s group officially entered the bidding war for TikTok in January with what they’re calling “The People’s Bid.” Their vision? A fundamentally different internet—one where users give explicit consent before their data is used, and tech infrastructure is built with transparency at its core.

Project Liberty believes owning TikTok and its nearly 170 million American users would jumpstart that mission.

“If we succeed,” said Tilleman, “we’ll show that a platform can thrive without exploiting personal data, and without compromising national interests.”

Their plan also involves rebuilding TikTok on an “American-made tech stack”—meaning core systems would be developed in the U.S., with security and privacy baked in from the start.

Big Names Backing the Bid

Support for Project Liberty isn’t just ideological—it’s financial and strategic. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joined the effort in March, while entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary was among the early backers. Together, the group brings credibility, capital, and influence to a bid that’s not just about buying a company—it’s about reshaping the way tech treats people.

McCourt, who made his fortune in real estate and sports, has become an outspoken advocate for what he calls “digital public infrastructure.” His goal is to build a digital future where personal freedom is prioritized over profit margins.

Geopolitics Complicates the Path Forward

But even with money, support, and a clear vision, Project Liberty’s road ahead is far from smooth. China has strongly opposed any forced sale of TikTok, calling the app’s technology a key national asset. That opposition could spark a diplomatic standoff or stall the sale altogether.

In fact, analysts say the entire transaction could be absorbed into the broader and often tense negotiations between the U.S. and China over trade and tech policy.

Despite these complications, Project Liberty remains committed.

“We believe this isn’t just about one app,” said Tilleman. “It’s about setting a precedent for how platforms must operate in the digital age.”