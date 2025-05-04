Tesla, once a darling of Europe’s electric vehicle (EV) movement, is quickly losing traction across some of the continent’s most promising markets. What was once seen as a symbol of innovation and sustainable transportation is now facing a harsh reality: plummeting sales, disgruntled workers, and a CEO whose political entanglements may be doing more harm than good.

Sales Nosedive Across Key Markets

In recent months, Tesla has seen its car registrations—which closely reflect actual sales—collapse in countries where it once thrived. France, for example, recorded a 59% year-over-year decline in Tesla vehicle registrations for April, with just 863 cars sold. In Sweden, where the company is locked in a protracted labor dispute with the IF Metall union, sales cratered by 81%, with only 203 Teslas hitting the road.

The Netherlands and Switzerland, both known for high EV adoption rates and wealthy, tech-savvy populations, saw equally alarming drops. Dutch Tesla sales fell 74% to just 382 cars in April, while Switzerland posted a 50% decrease to 227 vehicles.

These aren’t just isolated blips—they represent countries where EV infrastructure is strong, incentives are in place, and public interest in sustainable transportation remains high. For Tesla to falter in these markets suggests deeper, systemic issues.

The Model Y Juniper: Hopes Dashed

Tesla had banked on the launch of the refreshed “Juniper” version of the Model Y to revive interest. The Model Y, a midsize crossover, has been Tesla’s global best-seller, making up two-thirds of its production. To prepare for the new version, all four of Tesla’s global factories halted Model Y production in February for retooling.

While investors expected this would cause a temporary dip in availability, they also hoped that the new model would quickly boost sales. So far, that rebound has yet to materialize. Even with the Juniper model’s sleeker design, Tesla’s numbers continue to decline, suggesting that product updates alone may not be enough to rekindle interest.

Norway Bucks the Trend—But Barely

Amid the gloom, there was one market where Tesla saw some relief: Norway. Sales there grew by 12% in April to 976 vehicles. But even that silver lining is faint. Across five core markets—France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway—Tesla registered only 19,771 vehicles from January through April. That’s roughly the volume Tesla sells in China in just two weeks.

With data from the UK and Germany—the continent’s two biggest car markets—still pending, things could worsen if similar downward trends appear there as well.

The Musk Effect: When Politics and Business Collide

Tesla’s sales woes may not be entirely about cars. CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly erratic public behavior and divisive political views have alienated many European consumers.

From failing to pay child support for some of his children to bizarre allegations of cheating at video games, Musk’s personal controversies frequently make headlines. But it’s his political activism that may be the biggest liability.

In the UK, Musk has come under fire for his vocal support of far-right figure Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League. Even Nigel Farage, known for his own populist leanings and past alliance with Donald Trump, has distanced himself from Robinson—highlighting just how extreme Musk’s alignment appears to many Europeans.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Musk has publicly backed the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, which was recently designated a right-wing extremist group in its entirety. That endorsement has not gone down well in a country highly sensitive to its political history and social unity.

For a brand that once thrived on its progressive image and commitment to sustainability, these associations with controversial political figures are proving toxic.