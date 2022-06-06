pTron Force X10E with Large HD display and 247 Real-Time Health Monitoring launched

pTron, which most of us are familiar with as a music audio brand. However, it appears that the business has now targeted a new variety of items, including smartwatches and many other products, with a greater emphasis on digital products for all of us.

Of course, pTron was previously seen unveiling a number of its smartwatches, which were a huge success in the market. But, with the arrival of the Force XE X10E (names these days are getting crazier! ), the smartwatch game is heating up a little more.

The smartphone has several outstanding features that will undoubtedly transform the industry. With that established, let us go to the whole technical specifications of the pTron Force X10E and see what it has to offer.

What does pTron Force X10E offer?

Talking about the specification for the smartwatch, the smartwatch has been taking a step forward by featuring 1.7 inches massive touch screen HD display containing 240 x 280 Pixels, which is more than enough for covering up most of the wrist part hands, and a 24*7 health monitoring system, which enables the watch to track all the health activities of its user and that all around the clock.

Taking it a little further with the display, the front is also a 2.5D curved display! So, yes there is no given to the side border which you usually find with other smartwatches. And as it is curved glass with a minimalistic but aesthetic design which again has been covered with metal alloy cashing does give the user with sort of a premium look as well. So, it’s quite a win-win for us.

Now let’s talk about the features it has! Of course, the pTron Force X10E is a low-cost smartwatch! However, when compared to other entry-level smartwatches, the functionality this wristwatch provides is far more useful and worthwhile for us.

Including a variety of features and even watch faces that you may experiment with at any moment. In terms of functions, as previously said, the wristwatch has a 24-hour health monitoring system. The monitoring system in this case continually monitors needed health metrics such as Blood Oxygen SPo2, Heart rate, and 7 other modes.

You also don’t have to worry about taking your smartwatch to damp locations because it has been officially certified with IP68 Water Resistance, so you can dip it in water and wear it in the rain without concern. Because the smartwatch has a wide range of health functions that are always tracking, we have to wonder about the battery life it will provide! When it comes to battery life, pTron has guaranteed that its Force X10E would be able to run for more than 12 days on a single charge utilizing its magnetic charging clip.

What will be its launched pricing?

The latest reports say that pTron Force X10E will be launched with a special launch price of Rs. 1899/- and will be available in Onyx Black, Space Blue & Suede Pink colors