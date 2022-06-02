PUBG Mobile Announces Crossover With The Boys

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. announced today that Amazon Prime’s The Boys is making its cross-over to PUBG Mobile. In an all-new, superhero-themed event, PUBG Mobile is partnering up with Amazon Prime to bring The Boys onto the battlefield. PUBG Mobile will include a few exclusive The Boys-themed items for players to show their love of The Boys. This collaborative campaign kicks off coinciding with The Boy’s season three premiere on Prime Video. The team’s official launch was June 3, which is the same day as The Boys season three airs on Prime Video.

The popular crossover series on Amazon will launch on June 3, with the event starting just a couple of days later, June 8. The description of the trailer illustrates some cosmetics from boys more clearly by listing two of the superhero suits that will be added to PUBG Mobile. If you are looking to stick to an androgynous look, there is the gold, iconic PUBG Mobile helmet that would work great in a Pan and Kar98K matchup, the pistol that is ranked highly in our list of the best PUBG Mobile marksmen tiers.

The company announced Crossing Tuesday, along with a teaser showing off the arcane-style PUBG Mobile characters. PUBG Mobile has had a history of one-off partnerships, with crossovers that ranged from other video game series such as League of Legends to real-life stars such as the K-pop band Blackpink. PUBG Mobile has also announced a collaboration with DJ Alan Walker and British architectural and design firm Zaha Hadid Architects during its recent Team Up Challenge 2021. As part of one of his latest collaborations, players will be able to obtain an array of exclusives, including a set featuring a renowned Homelander, a starlit outfit, and the soldier boy.

Starting on June 8, PUBG Mobile will host the Boyz-centric crossover event, where Billy Butcher, the main character of The Boys, becomes a superhero (or a Supe, as they are known in the universe). Then starting June 8th, players will be able to take part in a Supe Spree event, in which they will be joining Amazon Primes notorious Antihero The Boys, Billy Butcher, in building his investigative team and looking for evidence of wrongdoing by the superheroes. In order to obtain The Boy’s infamous antihero, The Duds, players will collect evidence, uncover plots, and ultimately uncover the superheroes behind these horrific attacks.