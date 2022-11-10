Python programmers: language for managing big data

Working as a developer in Python has a myriad of benefits, it’s a really useful big data manipulation language. Currently, as one of the most used languages ​​in the world, rubbing shoulders with C#, JavaScript, or Java, it belongs to the list of high-level languages. If there is a language that we should get to know more closely, especially for the world of work, that is Python. It has had a significant level of growth in recent years, especially in the big data sector.

What is Python?

It is known as a high-level, typed, and interpreted language. The translation to this is basically that it can be easy to use and that it is not compiled directly before executing it but by means of another program or interpreter. Its origin dates back to around 1991 when the first public version was published: 0.9.0.

As a curious fact, the name “Python” comes from the fact that Guido van Rossum, its creator, decided it in honor of Monty Python’s Flying Circus (a famous group of British comedians). It is generally used to create software, and websites, automate processes, and data analysis, the latter is really interesting and we will talk about it later. It is a general-purpose language, which means that it has versatility and is not only developed for a single specific problem.

Benefits of using Python

Being a versatile programming language, it draws a lot of attention from talents and programmers to want to try and master this tool. Even non-programmers adopted this language for all day-to-day tasks related to accounting, finance, or scientific topics. If you are wondering about the benefits and what you can do with Python, we leave you some things like:

– Web development is often used to develop the back end of a website or an application.

– Software testing and prototyping. Software developers automate the testing of new products.

– Framework development.

– It has portability, compatible with all operating systems (macOS, Linux, UNIX, and Windows).

– It is free and open source. Its use and distribution are free, even for commercial purposes.

– It has a strong community.

– Automation or scripts. Even beginners often use a Python spreadsheet to automate simple tasks on a PC.

– Ideal for data analysis and machine learning.

Speaking of process automation, Python is also relevant for DevOps teams.

The benefits of language for handling big data

Python has become one of the preferred languages ​​for data science, simple data, and big data for machine learning, a fundamental part of the evolution of AI. It allows the manipulation of data, complex statistical calculations, and the visualization of the same.

Data science, deep learning, and machine learning are technologies and professions that benefit from all that Python has to offer. Applying regression, preprocessing, classifications, or gestation of algorithmic models for each of them. The data visualization capacity that Python has, for big data, is something that this language stands out for.

According to an IDC report, it is estimated that by 2025 there will be more than 170 zettabytes of data around the cloud. Surely Python will take a much more leading role over time thanks to this. For its various libraries (SciPy, Numpy, Pandas, or Scikit-Learn) and its short lines of code for high processing speed.