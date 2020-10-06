Highlights:

Next Silicon Flagship from Qualcomm expected at Qualcomm’s confirmed launch event.

December 1, 2020 invites have been already sent by Qualcomm ahead of the launch event.

The December launch event will not happen in Hawaii this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the year ends, companies start launching new products and new devices before the start of the new year. Good news for the customers to invest during the festive season of Christmas and Diwali and other festivals.

Qualcomm is all set to release its latest flagship silicon product- The powerful Snapdragon 875 chipset. The company is most likely to stick to their way and announcement schedule for the launch of a new product, every single year.

As per confirmed reports, the silicon industry giant Qualcomm has already sent out invitations for the December 1 event. Albeit, the company has not specifically mentioned the launch of the new chipset, nor the name ‘Snapdragon 875’ is confirmed, but as per speculations like every year, there is about 90% chance that it will be a new chipset and it will be called the ‘Snapdragon 875’- a successor to last year’s Snapdragon 865.

In the invitation email, Qualcomm mentions something about the best premium mobile experience, “premium-tier mobile performance”. It is unsure that they are hinting us about the new premium chipsets. Though, the name 875 is still not confirmed as yet.

The Snapdragon 875 will be the flagship chipset this year with direct competition to the Apple A14 and the A14 Bionic chipset. This Qualcomm beast will be the most energy-efficient 5G chipset ever from the company with the most powerful premium-tier performance, as the invitation said.

This Chip is most likely to debut in the next-generation Samsung S iteration which will most likely be the S30 series that will launch sometime around February next year.

According to recent speculations, The Snapdragon 875 will be launched with multiple ‘lite’ version that will diversify the price range of these chips and can be used in budget smartphones up till higher-end flagship devices.

Every year, the Qualcomm event happens in Hawaii, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests have to virtually enjoy the tropical experience. The GIF sent with the invitation mail had a beautiful shore with sea waves moving, this references Hawaii’s tropical launch events.