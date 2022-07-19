Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, W5 Gen 1 launched promising performance and battery life boost 

It’s not a true factor that Qualcomm has always been focussing on bringing only powerful smartphone chipsets. However, now Qualcomm just showcased its new set of chipsets which is been mainly focused on powering many such powerful wearables promising more energy efficiency and then the power management as compared to the previous years’ chipsets.

Qualcomm’s next-gen chipset for wearables

Qualcomm’s new generation chipset promises for providing the best long-lasting battery life, and with the efficiency, it also promises towards ricing a better boost in performance and adding more such features compared to its previous version the previous year.

What does the new chipset feature?

However, there are many such best features you can get within this new chipset. Here is what we have discovered about the chipset. Here we get versions of the chipsets which the regular Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+ series.

Both of the chipsets is been manufactured with the basis of the 4NM architecture which makes both of the chipsets capable enough to perform twice better than it previous chipsets also these chipsets provide a better-improved battery life which is 50% more than their previous years’ chipset. The bigger chipset, the W5+ Gen 1 comes with the integration of a 22nm always-on co-processor.

With these new chipsets, we can also avail many such features which promise for providing many such interactive features including 3D watch faces, 3D Maps and navigation, and 2-way video calling, Smart Device Control, and even rea-time image recognizing feature.

What are the Hardware features you find here?

Hey now let’s just into little hardware jargon about the chipset. This chipset is been manufactured under the 4NM processing as we have mentioned above. Here you get four sets of A53 cores and one M55 core spread around the chipset.

On the GPU side, you get a 1GHz powerful A702 GPU and the support for LPDDR4 RAM. U55 Machine Learning and more. Wearable also needs connectivity features, so this chipset is capable enough to support the latest Bluetooth 5.3. Deep Sleep and Hibernation modes can also be availed with the help of these chipsets.

Comparison of Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset with Snapdragon 4100+

Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon 4100+ chipset last year and if we compare it with this year’s chipset. The previous year’s chipset comes with 12NM manufacturing architecture and this year comes with 4NM architecture. With this, the new chipset get’s an edge in battery efficiency. And also there are many such features you get as add-ons with the new chipset.

Oppo and Mobvoi to bring the first Smartwatch with Snapdragon W5 chipset

With the launch, Qualcomm even confirmed that Oppo and Mobvoi will be bringing the first ever W5 Gen 1 chipset-based smartwatches to the public. Oppo will be launching Oppo Watch 3 series and then Mobvoi will bring TicWatch with these chipsets this year fall.