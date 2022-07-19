Google Pixel 6a to be released for the price of Rs. 37,000 – Says Leaks

Google Pixel 6 series was launched way back and did shake up the entire smartphone world with its stunning new design and features and even camera capabilities.

Although, there is nothing much needed to be talked about the Pixel 6 smartphones as they are been quite popularly known for their amazon Android features, early Android updates, and even world-class camera features.

Pixel phones are majority known for their “Best Camera Features” which is even comparable with flagship iPhones and other Android brands’ flagship phones.

Where does the “A” series fit in?

Although, since the Pixel 6 series is quite popular and it comes in pricing somewhat on the “Premium Side” this definitely makes it harder for Google to focus on budget flagship smartphones. Here is where Google actually brought a separate new series of its Pixel phones called the “A Series Pixel Phones ”.

These A series Pixel smartphones come with the mixture of its premium Pixel smartphones so yes you do get the taste of the premium Pixel smartphones too but also you will be getting little downsides with design and processor so that the pricing can be brought down.

As Google has already refreshed its Pixel 6 series for the year 2022., now its time for the company to refresh its new A series Pixel smartphone for this year. And, also we have details about the smartphone making its way to release officially.

Google Pixel 6a launch in India?

For the people who aren’t aware! Though being the best overall smartphone it couldn’t makes it way to India as due to the pricing and imposed Tax duties on the smartphone as it will be imported, it was difficult for Google to compete with the other flagship from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Apple.

Although, it’s not going to be the same case for the A series lineup.As even Google introduced its previous Pixel 5A series to India as a budget flagship. However, we have reports claiming that Google will be refreshing its smartphones for this year with its Pixel 6a. If you’re interested to know more about the smartphone,here is what we have got for you:

Google Pixel 6a is speculated to make its way for launch in India soon. Although it’s been said that it will be launched alongside Google Pixel Buds Pro. Also, reports claim that the smartphone will be going on Pre-Order in the USA markets on the 31st of July and the sale will be starting on the 28th of July this year.

Also, the smartphone will be coming for the pricing of $449 which converted to Indian pricing stands at Rs. 36,000. And, out of this even if we had extra charges we expect the smartphone to lie on or around Rs. 37,000.