As we get closer to the official launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, a recent leak reveals an interesting upgrade: Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This development, reported by Kamila Wojciechowska of Android Authority, represents a substantial shift in Google’s approach to biometric security on its flagship phones.

After Samsung, Google brings the UltraSonic Fingering to their flagship!

The next Pixel 9 series will use the same fingerprint technology as the Samsung Galaxy S24. This combines Qualcomm’s superior 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor with Suprema’s sophisticated signal reading and matching algorithms. Suprema has been providing biometric algorithms for Samsung’s Galaxy S series since 2019, assuring accurate and secure fingerprint recognition.

Why the Switch to Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning?

Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor represents a significant advancement over typical optical scanners. Ultrasonic sensors map the ridges and valleys of a fingerprint using sound waves rather than bright light, as optical scanners do.

This strategy not only improves accuracy but also operates better in difficult situations, such as when the user’s finger is wet or dirty.

Google’s choice to switch from Goodix’s optical scanner to Qualcomm’s ultrasonic scanners is based on consumer feedback. Users have noticed problems with the present under-display fingerprint sensor, calling it unreliable and slow.

Google’s adoption of the 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor promises to improve the user experience by enabling faster and more accurate fingerprint recognition.

Ultrasonia Fingerprint Scanning – How It Works?

The 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor employs ultrasonic pulses to generate a highly detailed 3D map of a fingerprint. These sound waves penetrate the skin’s outer layers, capturing the distinct features of a fingerprint even when it is unclean or damp. The sensor analyzes pulse reflections to produce a detailed 64mm² fingerprint, ensuring great security and dependability.

In addition to Suprema’s algorithms, Qualcomm’s integration of Precise Biometrics’ BioMatch Mobile software provides an additional layer of security against spoofing efforts. This multifaceted method secures the fingerprint system’s robustness and security, since it addresses prior worries about the optical scanner’s flaws.

All we know about the Pixel 9 Lineup

While all models of the Pixel 9 series are believed to have the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 9 Fold will have its capacitive fingerprint scanner located in the power button. This selection may be influenced by design considerations and user preferences for foldable models.

The transition to ultrasonic fingerprint technology demonstrates Google’s dedication to improving the user experience and responding to customer feedback. Google intends to give a smoother and more secure unlocking experience by improving fingerprint recognition reliability and speed.

Google Pixel 9 – Official Announcement and Expectations

Google has officially revealed that the new Pixel 9 series will debut on August 13th. As we await the arrival, Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor is only one of many anticipated advancements. The new sensor is projected to greatly improve biometric authentication performance, making it more dependable and easy to use.

The use of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in smartphones could establish a new standard for biometric security. As more manufacturers recognize the advantages of ultrasonic technology, we may see a broader transition away from optical sensors. This improvement could result in increased security and user satisfaction across the sector.

Optical scanners, which use light to record fingerprint images, can struggle in certain environments. Moisture, filth, and even bright sunlight can have an affect on their performance, leaving consumers frustrated. These factors have less of an impact on ultrasonic sensors, which provide more consistent performance. This improvement is especially important for users that require dependable biometric security in a variety of scenarios.

Conclusion

The report stating that the Google Pixel 9 would use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is a great development. Google is ready to make a big update with the Pixel 9 series, addressing the weaknesses of optical scanners while also improving security and user experience.

As we await the formal introduction on August 13th, the addition of superior fingerprint technology heightens the anticipation for Google’s next-generation devices.

Stay tuned for additional updates as the Pixel 9 series is unveiled, with more innovations and upgrades expected to reinforce Google’s position in the competitive smartphone industry.