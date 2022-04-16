Quik.com launches minting of NFT domain names on the Ethereum blockchain, .metaverse, .blockchain domains up for grabs

Web 3.0 has been receiving a lot of popularity in recent times, and it is way too different from Web 2.0 as it is decentralized. That means the creators can be fully themselves without any constraints of any central entities. Web 3.0 is the third generation revolution of the internet for various supported websites that can be fully themselves without the control of any third-party providers.

Quik.com is an NFT domain marketplace for crypto domains, aiming to assist businesses and creators to help them with a smooth transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. This will help these businesses to become permissionless and enduring setups on the web. With Quik, the users can create an intelligent and connected web service.

Moreover, with the introduction of metaverse and crypto, the world is progressing ahead in the digital field, where everything has shifted online. A new metaverse ecosystem has been created to benefit every individual slowly and steadily. Unlike the Web 2.0 platforms, where ownership was not guaranteed and provided on a rented basis, Web 3.0 is a one-time purchase and benefits the individual.

Web 3.0: The future of the internet!

It is worth noting that, as more businesses will start entering the Web 3.0 space, there will be an increase in the demand for NFT domains. Thus, Quik has come ahead in such initial transitioning times to assist the businesses with a smooth conversion.

Quik has unique solutions for Web 3.0 transitioning. It offers various NFT domains with a perfect decentralized domain URL with lifetime ownership. Moreover, it has also launched 6 TLDs, including .metverse, .vr, .blockchain domains, etc. These domains are available on a first-come, first, serve basis since mining procedures restrict them.

Quik.com, “the world’s first crypto market for NFT names,” sees the tremendous power of NFT domains. The forum contains domain name registration where users can search for specific listings—designed to allow the purchase and sale of blockchain-based NFT domains.

Web 3.0 is the new turn in internet history as it is the ‘smart generation’ of the internet that conveys everything you say through texts, voice, or data in any form. The internet needs to be fully embedded to completely shift the web from its second generation to the third generation. Also, we should mandate the acceptance of new domains and TLDs.

As Web 3.0 networks will work on the basics – the foundations for blockchain technology and cryptocurrency – we can expect to see strong connections and symbiotic relationships between these three technologies and other fields. They will work together, seamlessly integrated, automated using smart contracts, and used to enable anything from microtransactions.

So, join Quik today and explore the hidden potential of Web 3.0 with a range of NFT domains and TLDs!